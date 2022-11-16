BID ADVERTISEMENT The Sylva Fire Department is seeking bids for four (4) air packs and four (4) spare bottles. Air packs must include a self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighting. Sealed proposals will be received by the Town of Sylva, 83 Allen Street, Sylva, NC 28779. Bids shall be due no later than 9:00 a.m., November 28, 2022. The bid opening will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Commissioners Boardroom at Sylva Town Hall at 9:00 a.m. The contract will be awarded to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder, considering quality, performance, and time specified for performance. The Town of Sylva reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The bid must be valid for 60 days. Complete bid specs can be found at www.townofsylva.org and must be referenced. 37-38e.

SYLVA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO