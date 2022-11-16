Read full article on original website
theurbannews.com
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple plan
A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.
avlwatchdog.org
Trustee Who Criticized Director Is Ousted from Art Museum Board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
theonefeather.com
Police Commission meets with Public Safety team
The Cherokee Police Commission held its November meeting in the conference room of the BIA offices on Thursday, Nov. 10. The majority of the open session saw the Commission host a conversation with Mollie Grant, EBCI Public Safety director, and Chavella Bailey, EBCI Public Safety Communications Center program manager. In particular, Grant and Bailey wanted to address a communications issue that was originally brought to the Commission by Chairperson Tunney Crowe. Chairperson Crowe was not in attendance for this meeting.
Hyperallergic
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
theurbannews.com
E.W. Pearson Project Collaborative
The E.W. Pearson Project Collaborative met with Buncombe County leaders on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to talk about the achievements of their neighborhood projects. These Black leaders are showing up for their communities, providing neighborhood level services including youth programs, academic assistance, community gardens, and more. Buncombe County Government is proud to support their efforts through the Isaac Coleman Grants.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
ashevillenc.gov
Water Meter Exchange Project
The City of Asheville Water Department realizes that some customers have experienced unexpectedly high bills as a result of an underperforming Automated Meter Reading, or AMR, transmitter. A high utility bill associated with a failed transmitter is usually preceded by an unusually low utility bill. The Water Department makes every effort to notify customers by mail prior to receiving a high bill related to transmitter failure as the problem is identified.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville offices close for Thanksgiving holiday
Asheville City government offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a roundup of City service holiday schedules. ART bus service. ART bus service will be suspended November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thanksgiving is one...
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
tribpapers.com
A Dickens Christmas in Historic Biltmore Village
Biltmore Village – Celebrating the history, culture, arts, and architectural treasures for which the village has become renowned, “A Dickens Christmas” is scheduled for Friday & Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, 2022. For the last 33 years, this annual holiday event has been delighting children of all ages and bringing the spirit of the holiday season to bear in Historic Biltmore Village. The magic and charm of Historic Biltmore Village, filled with Dickens carolers and lit with holiday lights after dark, is truly unparalleled.
Sylva Herald
BID ADVERTISEMENT The Sylva Fire Department is seeking bids for four (4) air packs and four (4) spare bottles.
BID ADVERTISEMENT The Sylva Fire Department is seeking bids for four (4) air packs and four (4) spare bottles. Air packs must include a self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighting. Sealed proposals will be received by the Town of Sylva, 83 Allen Street, Sylva, NC 28779. Bids shall be due no later than 9:00 a.m., November 28, 2022. The bid opening will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Commissioners Boardroom at Sylva Town Hall at 9:00 a.m. The contract will be awarded to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder, considering quality, performance, and time specified for performance. The Town of Sylva reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The bid must be valid for 60 days. Complete bid specs can be found at www.townofsylva.org and must be referenced. 37-38e.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
Sylva Herald
BIG SALE at Barkers Creek Community Building, 4065 US-74, Whittier
BIG SALE at Barkers Creek Community Building, 4065 US-74, Whittier, NC 28789, November 18th, 2022, 1pm to 8pm.¬† Furniture, home goods, toys, etc. 37*
thelaurelofasheville.com
One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain
All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
theurbannews.com
Local Student Receives National Honor
Barfuo is currently a senior at Asheville High School of Inquiry and Life Sciences (SILSA) where he maintains a 4.23 GPA, placing him in the top 20% of his senior class. He is simultaneously enrolled at A-B Tech Community College. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a...
