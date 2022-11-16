ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3 lineup moves the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to fix their issues

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to make some moves to end this skid. The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to find themselves on the other side of this five-game losing streak. The team isn’t playing good defense and the bench has fallen apart in the wake of some injuries. Sure, there are other issues that have affected the team as of late, but those are the two biggest ones to focus on.
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid carries Sixers past Bucks

Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday. Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey added 24 points but didn't return after halftime because of a sprained left foot. Georges Niang scored 17 for the 76ers, who earned a third consecutive victory.
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals. According...
Cavs Searching For Answers As Hornets Come To Town

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to end a five-game losing skid and their opponent on Friday night could be just what the doctor ordered. The Hornets are limping, quite literally, into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Wine and Gold begins a four-game homestand. Charlotte has lost nine of its last...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Cavs Fall to Bucks, Drop Fifth Straight

WRAP-UP So much for brotherly love. Brook Lopez burned his twin brother’s squad on Wednesday night – connecting on seven triples and leading both teams with 29 points as the Bucks extended the Wine & Gold’s losing skid to five, running away with the 113-98 decision at Fiserv Forum.
