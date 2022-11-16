Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
J.B. Bickerstaff calls out Cavs for having ‘fat-cat mentality’ after 5th straight loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the season on an extreme hot streak, but the team has faltered recently, losing its last five games to fall to 8-6 on the season. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered an honest assessment of his team amidst the rough stretch. “We got kind of a...
Stumbling Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Milwaukee Bucks for fifth straight loss
MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and...
3 lineup moves the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to fix their issues
The Cleveland Cavaliers have to make some moves to end this skid. The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to find themselves on the other side of this five-game losing streak. The team isn’t playing good defense and the bench has fallen apart in the wake of some injuries. Sure, there are other issues that have affected the team as of late, but those are the two biggest ones to focus on.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid carries Sixers past Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday. Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey added 24 points but didn't return after halftime because of a sprained left foot. Georges Niang scored 17 for the 76ers, who earned a third consecutive victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Hornets are both looking to end losing streaks on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak, their most recent defeat 113-98 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The skid has come after an eight-game winning streak.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Pistons?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over Detroit. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Pistons? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals. According...
NBA power rankings: Celtics rise; Cavs fall; Kings have Sacramento beaming with excitement
The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings rise while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls fall in our latest NBA power rankings.
Halftime Analysis: Clemson 24, Miami 0
No. 9 Clemson played complimentary football in the first half against Miami on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Cavs Searching For Answers As Hornets Come To Town
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to end a five-game losing skid and their opponent on Friday night could be just what the doctor ordered. The Hornets are limping, quite literally, into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Wine and Gold begins a four-game homestand. Charlotte has lost nine of its last...
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Held Scoreless at Half by No. 1 Georgia
Three Jack Podlesny field goals are the difference as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lead Kentucky 9-0 through two quarters: Here are some halftime thoughts from the Kroger Field press box: Before the Wildcats even ran a single play, Mark Stoops lost a timeout as he tried to challenge a fair ...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
NBA
Cavs Fall to Bucks, Drop Fifth Straight
WRAP-UP So much for brotherly love. Brook Lopez burned his twin brother’s squad on Wednesday night – connecting on seven triples and leading both teams with 29 points as the Bucks extended the Wine & Gold’s losing skid to five, running away with the 113-98 decision at Fiserv Forum.
Comments / 0