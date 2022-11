The Temple Owls (1-2) are in Connecticut to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase game Friday. Tip-off from Mohegan Sun Arena is at 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Temple vs. Rutgers odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO