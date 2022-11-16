ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert expected to miss Week 11 vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts defense won’t have to game plan for defending Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Week 11 after it was revealed he’s expected to miss some time with a shoulder injury.

Goedert has been one of the best receiving tight ends in football this season. He ranks second among tight ends in receiving yards (544) behind only Travis Kelce (740) while ranking fourth in receptions (43).

The injury isn’t expected to be a season-ender, but it’s likely going to keep him out against the Colts in Week 11.

The defense will still face a stiff challenge even with the Eagles coming off of an upset loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is one of the best in the league.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts is emerging as one of the best dual-threat players in the league, and running back Miles Sanders is providing a spark in a contract year.

The Colts defense has been strong for the majority of the season, but they will be tested plenty against Nick Sirianni’s offense.

