Oregon State’s Jim Michalczik not afraid to use offensive line backups: ‘They know what they’re doing’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance
Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
Oregon State without Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin, Jack Colletto, others against Arizona State
Oregon State will be without several starters Saturday, including veterans Alex Austin and Jaydon Grant, when the Beavers play Arizona State at 11:15 p.m. in Sun Devil Stadium. More than a handful of key players were injured during last Saturday’s game against California. Among those who left the Cal...
Oregon faces another top 10 third down offense in Utah; will Ducks show improvement?
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, which has lacked consistent pass rush and been awful at getting off the field on third down, will face yet another offense that prevents pressure on the quarterback and ranks in the top 10 at moving the chains against Utah. The No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1...
No. 23 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (11/19/22)
Oregon State looks for a rare win Saturday at Arizona State when the Beavers play the Sun Devils at 11:15 a.m. in Tempe, Arizona. Since 1972, OSU is 1-19 in road games against Arizona State. The lone win came in 2009. Follow along here for live updates as the game...
Oregon State mailbag: About ‘whining marshmallows,’ coaches on the move, name for OSU-Oregon rivalry game?
You ask, and we try to deliver: the weekly Oregon State mailbag, with reader questions answered by The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel. Here goes:. I see that there are two Phil Knight basketball tournaments for both men and women. Will the champions play each other? It looks like the quality of the teams between the two tournaments is different with the Beavers getting the tougher draw. Thoughts? -- @BZGXOR.
Raegan Beers leads Oregon State women’s basketball to rout of Prairie View A&M
Raegan Beers recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Oregon State Beavers cruised to a 100-59 women’s basketball win against Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. Beers made 9 of 14 from the field and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws in...
How much will Oregon Ducks test Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III?
Regardless of who is playing quarterback for Oregon against Utah, they will have one less target to aim for on a regular basis. Utah’s Clark Phillips III is one of the best cover corners in college football. He effectively takes away the receiver he’s covering or makes the opposing offense pay should they throw in his direction.
Can Oregon Ducks limit Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, the most productive tight end in the country?
Oregon has faced a variety of tight ends this season, but none are as productive as Dalton Kincaid. Utah’s leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns, Kincaid has 50 catches for 649 yards — most among tight ends in the country — and seven scores entering Saturday’s game (7:30 p.m., ESPN) against the No. 12 Ducks.
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
Dan Lanning: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix ‘preparing as if he can go’ against Utah, backups ‘ready to go if needed’
The status of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix against No. 10 Utah remains undetermined, but the nation’s most accurate passer has been on the practice field this week and preparing to play Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Nix, who went down after taking a helmet...
Talia von Oelhoffen leads Oregon State women’s basketball past Eastern Washington
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Oregon State Beavers held off Eastern Washington for a 73-66 women’s basketball victory Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Raegan Beers also notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State, while Jelena...
Late push leads Wilsonville over Bend in Class 5A football state semifinal
Wilsonville is headed back to the Class 5A state championship football game for the third time in six years after a close 23-14 win over Bend in the semifinals on Friday at Barlow High School. The Wildcats’ offense struggled on Friday night — Bend had 314 yards of total offense...
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
Dates, start times and venues set for Class 6A and 5A football championship games
It’s football championship time for Oregon’s biggest classifications. With the semifinals over on Friday night, the title games have been set for the Class 6A state championship game, the Columbia Cup finals and the Class 5A state championship game. All games will be played on Nov. 25 at...
Jerrik Wangler’s three touchdowns lead North Salem to Columbia Cup finals after upset of Liberty
Junior running back Jerrik Wangler rushed for three touchdowns in the third quarter to help North Salem pull away from Liberty in a 39-21 victory in the Class 6A Columbia Cup semifinals on Friday night at Wilsonville High School. Wangler put his team out of reach at the end of...
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Waldport park and statue will honor Black Oregon homesteader and musician Louis Southworth
It’s only a matter of time until someone makes a movie about Louis Southworth’s remarkable life. An Oregon pioneer, a professional fiddle player, a blacksmith, a soldier, a horse trainer, a landowner who donated property for a school: That’s Louis Southworth. And, oh yes, born enslaved in Tennessee, a man who purchased his freedom and lived his adult life in Oregon during a period when the state’s exclusion laws prohibited Black people from residing here.
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Salem, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thurston High School football team will have a game with Summit High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0