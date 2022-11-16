Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Man With Felony Warrant Taken Into Custody Yesterday on Hwy 96
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 17, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department first confirmed to the North Coast Journal that Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Driver Almost Smashed a Pedestrian on Foster Avenue. Who Was In The Wrong?
A reader sends along the above dashcam footage of him driving along Arcata’s Foster Avenue at night. For what it’s worth, the reader takes the lion’s share of the blame for this close call. He writes:. This would be my fault based on the fact that I...
kymkemp.com
Convicted Felon’s Safe Contained Large Firearm Stash, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On November 14th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force Agents served a search warrant at the residence of Joshua Buchanan (age 36) located in the 7000 Block of Berta Road in Eureka. After a multi-week investigation, the HCDTF believed Buchanan was selling fentanyl and was in possession of several firearms.
kymkemp.com
Wild Ride as Humboldt County Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Charges
The North Coast Journal is reporting that Ferndale Police arrested the Humboldt County Fair’s bookkeeper, Nina Tafarella (age 47) on November 15 at the Bear River Casino. The woman allegedly took over $20,000 from a Eureka non-profit. The warrant for that case led Humboldt County Fair management to investigate as Tafarella was their bookkeeper also. According to the Journal’s excellent reporting, they found problems in their books also.
kymkemp.com
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
kymkemp.com
Unwanted House Guest Near Fortuna Arrested for Vandalism, HCSO Says
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Search for Trespassing Suspect South of Ferndale
Law enforcement officers are searching for a white male adult after a report of three individuals trespassing on a property off Price Creek Road south of Ferndale. Around 10:30 a.m. on November 15, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trespassing report. Two individuals were detained, one fled. Rio Dell Police Department and CHP officers were requested for back up.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Inmates Get New Jail
In 2015, Trinity County applied to the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) for grant funds under SB 863 to construct a new detention facility to replace the existing facility built in 1976. The 20-million-dollar funding was approved and the planning process began. On June 4, 2019, the ground-breaking ceremony took place with construction beginning soon afterward. A few months later, the COVID pandemic impacted construction and later severely hampered the supply-chain of needed parts and equipment resulting in numerous delays.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man reported missing in May found safe
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was reported missing in Trinity County in May has been found alive and well, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Frederick Montes was found in the Santa Cruz area on Wednesday. Montes was reported to be last seen around May 13.
kymkemp.com
Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 267: Firehouse baby, Oscar-nom actor, neo-Nazis, dog fight disputed, street luge champ, embezzlement charges
Eureka firefighters got to visit with an adopted two-year-old that was surrendered to them at birth, Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg has been friendly and chill with locals while shooting a Bigfoot movie at several beautiful Humboldt County locations, more neo-Nazi printouts were found locally, the owner of the poodles accused of attacking a corgi in Trinidad says only one of his poodles was involved and he didn’t bite the corgi’s owner, applications are reportedly way up to attend Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Humboldt County’s Ryan Farmer is a world champion street luge athlete, the removal of dams along the Klamath River remain on track for 2023 and 2024, hiking options in Arcata become even more abundant with the newly-connected Arcata Ridge Trail, a bookkeeper for the Humboldt County Fair and a child-supporting nonprofit was accused of embezzlement, the LA Times covered Eureka’s notorious 1885 Chinese expulsion, Arcata is making history with its first ever all-woman city council, Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave U.S. rep Jared Huffman a shoutout for his humanist beliefs on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ bites from likely rabid foxes in Manila, a ‘tridemic,’ event suggestions, and more.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Body of Missing Humboldt Woman Identified
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the Bridgeville area as that of local missing woman Patricia Ribeiro. On November 11, 2022, at about 1:10 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received...
kymkemp.com
Wild Lumber Truck Crash in the 1950’s Smashes Through Briceland Bridge and Leaves Terrified Driver Suspended in Mid-Air for Hours
In April of 1951, a truck driven by Jeff Wright, a 33-year-old from Richmond, California lost its brakes at the top of a hill and careened down the road to smash first into the backend of another large truck and trailer and then through the side of the bridge and over the edge.
lostcoastoutpost.com
That Smoke in Eureka Today is Coming From a Logging Slash Burn Up in Elk River
Little hazy in Eureka today, eh? Your Lost Coast Outpost was startled from his slumber early this morning by the faint smell of smoke, and we can’t imagine we were the only ones. As of this writing the air carries that tang — one more common to the summer...
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
kymkemp.com
The Burner is Back! – Residents Can Dispose of Organic Fuel Material Near the Willow Creek Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. WHO: CAL FIRE and Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. WHEN: November 17, 2022 – December 31, 2022 **During Daylight Hrs.**. WHERE: Willow Creek Airport accessed through Big Rock Public River Access Area via State Highway 96 approximately ¼ mile north...
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Rollover on Northbound Hwy 101 Near Loleta
A single vehicle rolled over just south of the northbound Loleta exit on Hwy 101, according to the Incident Commander speaking over the scanner. “Cancel the ambulance,” he said. The vehicle is off the roadway and no one is injured. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is...
