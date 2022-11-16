Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
skooknews.com
Santa Scheduled to Skydive into Shenandoah on Black Friday
Mrs. T’s Pierogies, celebrating 70 years of sharing smiles and pierogies this year, will enter into the holiday season with its 15th Skydiving Santa event on Friday, November 25th, 2022, at Shenandoah Valley's Veterans Memorial Stadium in Shenandoah. The first 200 children under the age of twelve to attend...
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
skooknews.com
Multi-Million State Grant Awarded to Convert Upper of Schuylkill Trust Company Building into Apartments
A project in Pottsville has received a multi-million dollar grant from the State. According to State Senator David G. Argall (R-29) and State Rep. Tim Twardzik (R-123), Pottsville Centre, LLC has been awarded a $3 million state grant to transform the upper six floors of the Schuylkill Trust Company building in downtown Pottsville on Center and Market Streets into sixty market-rate apartment units.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/21/22. Est completion date: 11/23/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Union and North Union...
skooknews.com
Happy 70th Anniversary Mrs. T's Pierogies!
Happy 70th Anniversary to Mrs. T's Pierogies! Today, the company is celebrating 70 years in business!. In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round.
Clam steam fundraiser set
Trout Run, Pa. — The Trout Run Fire Company is holding its 63rd annual clam steam this month. As usual, clams, shrimp, and soup will be available on a first-come, first-serve for the Sunday, Nov. 27 event. There will also be tons of great auction items and alcohol to win, along with the last chance to buy gun raffle tickets. Winners of the raffle will be announced at the end of the event. Doors will open at 1 p.m. at the Trout Run fire hall, 241 State Route 14, Trout Run. Clam steam begins at 2. The fire company serves all of Lewis Township and portions of Cascade, Lycoming, Cogan House and Gamble Townships.
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 17th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- passed into the hands of the Lord on Tuesday, November 15. Dolores was born and raised on Dutch Hill in Tamaqua and lived there most of her life. She and her husband George shared 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. She was known on Dutch Hill for having holiday-themed window displays including shamrocks and green lights for the luck of the Irish! Her beautiful garden was full of impatiens that grew like bushes around her home.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause undetermined in fire that tore through Tamaqua buildings
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started. The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report. It started outside the...
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
WGAL
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Comments / 0