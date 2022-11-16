Trout Run, Pa. — The Trout Run Fire Company is holding its 63rd annual clam steam this month. As usual, clams, shrimp, and soup will be available on a first-come, first-serve for the Sunday, Nov. 27 event. There will also be tons of great auction items and alcohol to win, along with the last chance to buy gun raffle tickets. Winners of the raffle will be announced at the end of the event. Doors will open at 1 p.m. at the Trout Run fire hall, 241 State Route 14, Trout Run. Clam steam begins at 2. The fire company serves all of Lewis Township and portions of Cascade, Lycoming, Cogan House and Gamble Townships.

TROUT RUN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO