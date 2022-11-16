Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage. A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career.
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away largely...
FIFA head says fans should be able to abstain at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino downplayed Qatar's last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. “If this is the biggest problem we have, I’ll sign that (agreement),” Infantino said Saturday, a day after...
Phillips bids to repay faith shown in him after England call for Qatar
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ injury-restricted season cast doubts on his availability for the World Cup but Gareth Southgate underlined his faith in him
Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The...
US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal, especially for the United States. Injuries and idleness run throughout the roster ahead of Monday's match against Wales.
Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6)...
Ben White: ‘After training, the last thing I want to do is watch football’
Ben White did not watch much football during his childhood in Dorset. It was never on in the house, his parents were just not interested. Does he have any World Cup memories? “Not that stick out,” the Arsenal and England defender says. And you will not find him flicking on a match in the evenings nowadays, either.
Pope visits immigrant father's hometown for birthday party
PORTACOMARO, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis made a rare personal getaway Saturday, returning to his father’s birthplace in northern Italy for the first time since ascending the papacy to celebrate the 90th birthday of a second cousin who long knew him as simply “Giorgio.”. Francis' two-day visit...
South American Wines Now Rival the Best Napa Vintages. Here Are 3 to Start With.
Many collectors think of Argentina as the home of well-priced Malbec and Chile as a source of easy-drinking, value-driven wines both white and red. Which isn’t wrong—just don’t overlook the exceptional, cellar-worthy vintages coming out of both countries. Today, top vintners in Argentina and Chile are crafting single-vineyard and small-plot wines that rival the best from Napa or Bordeaux: Argentina’s Achaval Ferrer, Viña Cobos, Alta Vista, Bodega Chacra and Cheval des Andes represent some of the finest from the east side of the Andes, while in Chile, standouts include Montes Folly and Purple Angel, Clos Apalta, Le Dix and Don...
