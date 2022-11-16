ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
channel4000.com

Life-Sized Snowman Created at Western Michigan–Central Michigan Game (Video)

Now this is what MACtion is all about. When the weather starts to get cold, it’s the sign from Mother Nature that the time for midweek MACtion is nigh. While the glory of competitive football Tuesday and Wednesday nights always delivers, the forces of the universe coalesced to bring us something magical during Wednesday’s showdown between Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

