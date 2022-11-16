Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
channel4000.com
Life-Sized Snowman Created at Western Michigan–Central Michigan Game (Video)
Now this is what MACtion is all about. When the weather starts to get cold, it’s the sign from Mother Nature that the time for midweek MACtion is nigh. While the glory of competitive football Tuesday and Wednesday nights always delivers, the forces of the universe coalesced to bring us something magical during Wednesday’s showdown between Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Played in Complete Blizzard in Mount Pleasant
Think Snowbowl football and you're reminded of memorable games in New England like the Tuck Rule game from the 2001 Divisional Playoffs or the sloppy 0-3 Snowplow game from '82. Add a new snow-coated game to football lore, the 2022 Central Michigan vs Western Michigan game. Fat flakes were falling...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0