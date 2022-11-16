Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
Top Speed
Pagani Utopia R Showcases A Modern Take On The Insane Zonda R
Pagani is a company with a very short existence - at least when compared to others in the same market - but each of its models have been impressive right from the start. The Zonda was an instant sensation, and so was the Huayra. The Utopia, on the other hand, is a supercar of contrasts. Some love it, while some can't understand its weird design or its place in the Pagani lineup. Both the Zonda and the Huayra were also offered in track-only guise as the Zonda R and Huayra BC, so it is to be expected for the Utopia to follow the same trend. While Pagani has said nothing in this regard just yet, Nardo Design imagined such a car and shared its creation with us on his Instagram account.
conceptcarz.com
Initial look of first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90 in new Artisan Red paint
Three-Row Crossover SUV Hints Large Proportions and New Color. Mazda North American Operations previews the first-ever 2024 CX-90, set to make its world debut in January 2023. The three-row CX-90 is built on Mazda's all-new large platform and represents the company's newest flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions than any current Mazda vehicle.
Roll In This 5.0 Mustang GT Convertible Selling At The Raleigh Classic
The Ford Mustang Foxbody has long been considered one of America’s favorite pony car platforms for many reasons. Whether you like it because it was fast for the time, easy to work on, or simply for its good looks, there's pretty much something for everyone to enjoy. The late 1980s were a particularly popular time for the platform making cars like this one stand out as legends of a time when performance was hard to come by. Luckily that's something you won't have to miss out on with this Mustang as you’ll soon see by simply looking into the engine bay.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
gmauthority.com
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
topgear.com
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
teslarati.com
Verge TS electric motorcycle enters production
Verge Motorcycles announced today that they have entered production of their Verge TS electric motorcycle. Electric motorcycles have exploded in popularity in recent years. One great example is Energica Motors which, after being acquired by Ideanomics, has already sold 30% more bikes in the first nine months of this year than all of last. Even legacy motorcycle manufacturers are starting to take notice, with both Honda and Kawasaki planning to introduce electric models in the coming years. Now, a Finnish startup named Verge Motorcycles has also started producing their electric motorcycle, the Verge TS.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
teslarati.com
Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop
Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
teslarati.com
Sandy Munro analyzes Tesla charging connector: ‘lighter, more cost efficient’
Munro and Associates analyzed the Tesla charging connector and charge port, calling it more compact, lighter, and more cost-efficient than the CCS alternative. Munro and Associates have slowly built a name for themselves on YouTube, analyzing vehicle components and even whole vehicles to find the flaws and advantages of the designs used by automotive engineers. The company analyzed the Tesla charging connector and the corresponding charge port in the most recent episode. They found the Tesla design to be “more space efficient, lighter, and less costly” than the CCS charger alternative.
teslarati.com
Archer Midnight eVTOL electric plane unveiling: service to NYC in 2025
Electric plane manufacturer Archer has unveiled its Archer Midnight eVTOL and announced that it will be servicing New York City starting in 2025. The Archer Midnight electric plane is one of many aircraft being released by startups promising to revitalize the “mobility industry.” But comparatively, Archer is going about it conservatively. The company does not promise autonomous flights to a city near you, nor are they promising that their plane will take you around the world. The Archer Midnight is a piloted electric plane designed to make quick journeys around congested cities.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
conceptcarz.com
Genesis G90 named 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year
•Third Genesis model to receive top honors from MotorTrend. •Genesis GV70 previously named 2022 SUV of the Year and G70 designated as 2019 Car of the Year. Today, MotorTrend named the 2023 Genesis G90 as its 2023 Car of the Year during the Genesis press conference at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. This marks the third time Genesis has received top honors from MotorTrend, following GV70 as 2022 SUV of the Year and G70 as 2019 Car of the Year.
teslarati.com
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan unveiling: 340-mile range, 320 horsepower, 77.4kWh battery
Hyundai has unveiled its new all-electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its first appearance earlier this year, and now the vehicle will be coming to the U.S. in the spring of next year. Today’s unveiling at the LA Auto Show included numerous details about the model coming to the U.S. There is a lot to be excited about.
teslarati.com
Tesla launches non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot Program in Italy
Tesla has officially launched its Pilot Program for non-Tesla electric vehicles to use its Supercharger Network in Italy. Since launching the Pilot Program for non-Tesla EVs in November 2021, Tesla has expanded the initiative to fifteen European countries. The Pilot Program allows owners of non-Tesla EVs to plug in at any of the company’s Supercharging sites, which offer charging rates between 150 and 250 kW. It is a test program that is being used to assess the use of Superchargers by non-Tesla drivers.
Comments / 1