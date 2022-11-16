Pagani is a company with a very short existence - at least when compared to others in the same market - but each of its models have been impressive right from the start. The Zonda was an instant sensation, and so was the Huayra. The Utopia, on the other hand, is a supercar of contrasts. Some love it, while some can't understand its weird design or its place in the Pagani lineup. Both the Zonda and the Huayra were also offered in track-only guise as the Zonda R and Huayra BC, so it is to be expected for the Utopia to follow the same trend. While Pagani has said nothing in this regard just yet, Nardo Design imagined such a car and shared its creation with us on his Instagram account.

