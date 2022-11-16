ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?

Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford messing up his bag says Teofimo Lopez on Spence fight not happening

By Chris Williams: Teofimo Lopez says Terence Crawford’s pride messed up the money he could have made fighting Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight championship. Instead of picking up a load of cash and the chance to become the undisputed champion at 147 against IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champ Spence, Crawford pulled out of the negotiations without warning and signed up to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized

Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury on Derek Chisora: “He’s like a bionic man”

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury is working hard, trying to build up his December 3rd trilogy match against his old buddy Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. While given the chance to build up the 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) by BT Sport commentators, Fury (32-0-1, 23...
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr

By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in April on DAZN & Showtime pay-per-view

By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has revealed that he’ll be taking a tune-up fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent on January 7th, followed by a 136-lb catchweight clash against Ryan Garcia in April. According to Mike Coppinger, the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be in April in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time

Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line

Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!

The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level

A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Keith Thurman training for Errol Spence fight, looking solid

By Jack Tiernan: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has started training for his WBC-ordered fight against IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence. We still haven’t heard an announcement from Premier Boxing Champions about the Spence vs. Thurman fight, but, likely, it’s still in negotiations.
Boxing Scene

Bill Haney on Lomachenko: This is a Fight That We Know The People Want

In addition to his sheer will and determination, Vasiliy Lomachenko has honed his craft over the course of approximately two decades. As a result, the Ukrainian native has stockpiled boatloads of achievements. In total, the now 34-year-old has aggregated an amateur record of 396 victories against only one defeat, pilfered numerous world titles in the professional ranks, and consistently finds himself mentioned amongst the boxing world’s elite.
Boxing Scene

Malik Scott: Andy Ruiz is Not a Tough Fight For a 'Disciplined' Deontay Wilder

Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, does not believe there is anyone at the weight that can beat the new and improved version of his fighter. Wilder returned to the ring last month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me

Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Goosen raves about Ryan Garcia’s talent ahead of Tank Davis fight

By Sam Volz: Trainer Joe Goosen is excited about Ryan Garcia getting the mega-fight he’s been after for ages against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th in Las Vegas. Tank vs. Ryan was announced on Thursday for a dual network fight on pay-per-view on DAZN and Showtime. It’s the type of fight where whoever lands first with their bombs will have an excellent chance of scoring a knockout.
LAS VEGAS, NV

