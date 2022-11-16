This week, the Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects, as well as financial wellness. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. This week, The Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects on campus, statistics of the first-year class, an increase in football ticket prices in 2023, student financial wellness, the Scarlet and Gray Advantage program and more. Here is The Lantern’s breakdown.

