CBS News

The best public colleges in America for 2023, ranked

Public colleges are a popular option for higher education. They receive state funding, so tuition may be more affordable. The colleges themselves are often on the large side, frequently with more extracurricular opportunities (especially in athletics) as well as course offerings. But which public universities are the best for 2023?...
thehypemagazine.com

Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship

Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
The Lantern

Inpatient hospital, student financial wellness, sustainability highlight 2022 meetings

This week, the Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects, as well as financial wellness. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. This week, The Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects on campus, statistics of the first-year class, an increase in football ticket prices in 2023, student financial wellness, the Scarlet and Gray Advantage program and more. Here is The Lantern’s breakdown.

