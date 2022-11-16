InterimAnalysisfor KALAHARI trial plannedby Year-End 2022withFullTop-Line Data ExpectedinSecond halfof2023. Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 18, 2022 – 10:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced it is planning an interim analysis of at least 25% of the patients for the KALAHARI Phase 2, Part B clinical trial. Results of the interim analysis are expected by year-end 2022 and full top-line data from the trial is now expected in the second half of 2023.

1 DAY AGO