ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury

All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Lines on Trea Turner's next team, from Phillies to Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games in the 2022 regular season, and star shortstop Trea Turner was a big reason why. Turner finished the regular season with 194 hits, second in Major League Baseball only to his Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman. While hitting second between Freeman and fellow superstar Mookie Betts in the Dodgers' lineup for most of the year, Turner recorded a .298 batting average and started in the All-Star game alongside Betts and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Philadelphia Phillies. 2022 Record: 87-75 Third place, NL East. Team ERA: 3.97 (18th in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideHook

MLB Probing If Mets, Yankees Violated CBA in Aaron Judge Talks

On Opening Day, Aaron Judge made a $213.5-million bet on himself by turning down a contract from the New York Yankees that would have kept him with the team through 2029. That bet is going to pay off as Judge had the best season of his career — hitting an American League record 62 home runs and likely scoring AL MVP honors — before hitting unrestricted free agency.
BOSTON, NY
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies

Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
DETROIT, MI
MassLive.com

Red Sox non-tender Franchy Cordero, Yu Chang; both are free agents

The Red Sox have non-tendered first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, making him a free agent, according to a baseball source. Teams had until 8 p.m. ET to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. The Red Sox entered the day with a few questionable calls, but Cordero was the most notable member of the team to be cut loose. Infielder Yu Chang was also non-tendered and is now a free agent. Relievers Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were all considered non-tender candidates but were tendered contracts and will remain with the club. Other arbitration-eligible players who were tendered contracts include Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Reese McGuire. All tendered players will negotiate their 2023 salaries in the coming weeks and months.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola receive some love for NL MVP and Cy Young

MLB's major awards season came to a close Thursday night when Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt were named their league's MVPs. Judge's case was clearer than Goldschmidt's. The Cardinals' first baseman was locked in at the plate from opening day through the end of August but slumped in September, along with fellow MVP candidate Nolan Arenado. The funk those two found themselves in late contributed to the Phillies upsetting the Cardinals in a best-of-three wild-card playoff series in St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy