Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Correa Should Be Phillies' Top Shortstop Target
While the offseason rumor mill has linked the Philadelphia Phillies to shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, the best fit might be Carlos Correa instead.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.
MLB insider hints Boston Red Sox ‘unlikely’ to sign two premium MLB free agents
The Boston Red Sox finished last in the AL East in 2022, sending them into MLB free agency at a
MLB odds: Lines on Trea Turner's next team, from Phillies to Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games in the 2022 regular season, and star shortstop Trea Turner was a big reason why. Turner finished the regular season with 194 hits, second in Major League Baseball only to his Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman. While hitting second between Freeman and fellow superstar Mookie Betts in the Dodgers' lineup for most of the year, Turner recorded a .298 batting average and started in the All-Star game alongside Betts and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.
Christian Vázquez rumors: Ex-Red Sox catcher has interest from Cubs (report)
The Cubs have interest in former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, according to a report from The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney. Sharma and Mooney wrote that the Cubs “are expected to add a veteran catcher” and “names such as Christian Vázquez and Omar Narvárez have been discussed internally.”
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Philadelphia Phillies. 2022 Record: 87-75 Third place, NL East. Team ERA: 3.97 (18th in...
MLB Probing If Mets, Yankees Violated CBA in Aaron Judge Talks
On Opening Day, Aaron Judge made a $213.5-million bet on himself by turning down a contract from the New York Yankees that would have kept him with the team through 2029. That bet is going to pay off as Judge had the best season of his career — hitting an American League record 62 home runs and likely scoring AL MVP honors — before hitting unrestricted free agency.
The Padres Are Intently Pursuing Jose Abreu
San Diego has thrown its hat in the ring for Jose Abreu's services in 2023.
Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies
Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
Red Sox non-tender Franchy Cordero, Yu Chang; both are free agents
The Red Sox have non-tendered first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, making him a free agent, according to a baseball source. Teams had until 8 p.m. ET to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. The Red Sox entered the day with a few questionable calls, but Cordero was the most notable member of the team to be cut loose. Infielder Yu Chang was also non-tendered and is now a free agent. Relievers Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were all considered non-tender candidates but were tendered contracts and will remain with the club. Other arbitration-eligible players who were tendered contracts include Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Reese McGuire. All tendered players will negotiate their 2023 salaries in the coming weeks and months.
Sixers reportedly gauging trade interest in two of their players
The Sixers have begun preliminary check-ins with rival teams to discuss who may or may not be available in trades, and Tobias Harris is among the players who have been discussed, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com provides more context on Charania’s minor rumor involving...
J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola receive some love for NL MVP and Cy Young
MLB's major awards season came to a close Thursday night when Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt were named their league's MVPs. Judge's case was clearer than Goldschmidt's. The Cardinals' first baseman was locked in at the plate from opening day through the end of August but slumped in September, along with fellow MVP candidate Nolan Arenado. The funk those two found themselves in late contributed to the Phillies upsetting the Cardinals in a best-of-three wild-card playoff series in St. Louis.
