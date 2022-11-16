Read full article on original website
Takeaways from IMG Academy's upset of St. Frances Academy
In a meeting of two nation’s top high school football programs, it was IMG Academy that defeated St. Frances Academy, 27-16, on Friday night. The Florida-based boarding school came into the game seeking revenge having dropped two straight to the Baltimore powerhouse and ended up getting some. After the...
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
WATCH: Estime with the score, Notre Dame crushing Boston College
After the turnover, Notre Dame had the ball at the Boston College 42-yard line with 5:08 on the clock. On 1st and 10, Logan Diggs picked up 3 yards. On 2nd and 7, Diggs ran left, made a guy miss and was pushed out of bounds after a 26-yard gain. Diggs is having a day. On 1st and 10 from the 13-yard line, Lorenzo Styles took the handoff and ran for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5 with 3:10 left in the half, Audric Estime ran right and hit the end zone.
After early A&M pledge, 5-star sophomore WR Winston Watkins reopens recruitment
IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on social media Friday morning. “First, I would like to especially thank Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Craig and the Texas A&M coaching staff for being the first team to offer me,” Watkins said. “ I appreciate all the love from the wonderful Texas A&M alumni. After further discussions with my dad, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and open up my commitment. Texas A&M will always be in my top choices. Gig ‘Em!”
Watch: 247Sports' Eric Bossi on What UCLA is Getting in Sebastian Mack
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' national basketball director, and director of scouting Adam Finkelstein talk about what UCLA is getting in four-star guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado.
UCLA lands Top-65 recruit Sebastian Mack
Sebastian Mack, the No. 65 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to the UCLA Bruins, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado committed to Mick Cronin over his other finalists including Florida State - the perceived leader - and Oklahoma. "That will be a...
WATCH: Tyree TD; Notre Dame embarrassing Boston College at halftime
Matt Salerno had a nice 28-yard punt return to put Notre Dame in great shape at the Boston College 49-yard line with 2:10 left in the first half. On 1st and 10, Chris Tyree ran up the middle, made a guy miss, and picked up up 26 yards to the BC 23-yard line. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne threw high toward Michael Mayer. On 2nd and 10, Pyne hit Jayden Thomas over the middle for the first and and an 11-yard pickup. On 1st and 10 from the BC 12, Pyne handed to Chris Tyree who went untouched into the end zone.
WATCH: Pyne to Matt Salerno for the touchdown, Irish lead 17-0 over Boston College
Notre Dame started the drive at its own 19-yard line. On 1st and 10, Audric Estime ran for 4 yards. On 2nd and 6, Drew Pyne hit Jayden Thomas for 9 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the ND 32, Pyne threw left down field and the ball was high towards Mitchell Evans. On 2nd and 10, Pyne flipped it forward to Chris Tyree, who was dropped after a gain of 2. On 3rd and 8, Pyne avoided the sack, rolled right and found Deion Colzie for a big gain of 23 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the BC 43, Pyne hit Logan Diggs on the wheel route and he went for 28 yards to the BC 15-yard line. On 1st and 10, Pyne hit Michael Mayer for 14 yards, who was spotted just short of the end zone. On 1st and goal, Pyne hit Matt Salerno for the touchdown.
Five-star guard AJ Johnson set to decide
Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson didn't sign a letter of intent before the end of the early signing period, but now he is ready to make his college decision. Sources have confirmed to 247Sports that the 6-foot-5 senior at Castaic (Calif.) SoCal Academy is planning to announce his decision Monday the 21st of November at 10 A.M. Pacific.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks beating UMass
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against UMass. The team goes to 4-7 on the season and faces LSU next weekend in their final contest of the 2022 campaign.
Mississippi State blowout allows opportunity for younger Bulldogs
The final score was not a surprise. Mississippi State played East Tennessee State in a major mismatch of talent level and depth, and won easily 56-7. But more importantly and just days before the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, the lopsided score allowed the Bulldogs to play numerous backs and walk away from the weekend with no injuries.
Leach Q and A following East Tennessee State
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following Mississippi State’s win over East Tennessee State:. Question: How important was it to get an early lead?. Leach: We started fast both halves. I thought that part was good. We were here to take care of our business and...
WATCH: Interception No. 2 for Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison
After the second interception of the day for Benjamin Morrison interception, Drew Pyne threw short to Chris Tyree, who was tripped up in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. On 2nd and 11, Audric Estime ran for 6 yards. On 3rd and 5, Pyne threw left downfield and he hit Michael Mayer for a nice gain of 23 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the ND 48, Estime ran right for 17 yards to the BC 35. That ended the first quarter. On 1st and 10 from the 35, Pyne threw it incomplete to avoid the pressure. On 2nd and 10, Estime ran for 12 yards to the 23-yard line. On 1st and 10, Pyne tried to connect with Mayer but he couldn’t make the catch after slipping on the turf. On 2nd and 10, Pyne threw it left but it was incomplete. On 3rd and 10, Pyne’s pass was battled down at the line of scrimmage. Blake Grupe came on for the 41-yard field goal and it was good.
VIP: Iowa State basketball Official Visit weekend preview
As is certainly the case this time of year, it will be a busy weekend in Ames and the land of the Cyclones. The football team hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and for Senior.
Nemo’s notes
Latest observations college sports related Mississippi State athletics. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Athletics director John Cohen talks Auburn coaching search
At his introductory press conference, new Auburn athletics director John Cohen held up a sheet of paper, which he said included 58 items of note for his interviews with various candidates in the football program’s ongoing coaching search. To say that list is meticulous would be an understatement. One...
PHOTOS: Recruits on campus for Notre Dame vs. Boston College
Class of 2024 four-star running back Aneyas Williams. Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Armel Mukam. Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah. Class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman Cooper Ackerman. Class of 2024 safety Koi Perich. Class of 2023 safety Luke Talich. SLIDE 9 of 10. Armel Mukam,...
Late Kick: Who's winning the recruiting battle between Mario Cristobal and Billy Napier?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the recruiting battle between Miami and Florida.
Bradford announces top four
Four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford announced a top four on Thursday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Louisville, N.C. State and Penn State were also included on Bradford’s list. According to the 247Sports Composite, Bradford is the No. 9-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Bradford transferred to IMG...
Texas A&M honors several players on Senior Day
Texas A&M honored several players in pre game warmups on Senior Day prior to the team's contest with UMass. They included 16 players in a tweet from A&M football as follows. Some players are injured and not playing today while others could come back in future seasons as they have eligibility remaining.
