After the second interception of the day for Benjamin Morrison interception, Drew Pyne threw short to Chris Tyree, who was tripped up in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. On 2nd and 11, Audric Estime ran for 6 yards. On 3rd and 5, Pyne threw left downfield and he hit Michael Mayer for a nice gain of 23 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the ND 48, Estime ran right for 17 yards to the BC 35. That ended the first quarter. On 1st and 10 from the 35, Pyne threw it incomplete to avoid the pressure. On 2nd and 10, Estime ran for 12 yards to the 23-yard line. On 1st and 10, Pyne tried to connect with Mayer but he couldn’t make the catch after slipping on the turf. On 2nd and 10, Pyne threw it left but it was incomplete. On 3rd and 10, Pyne’s pass was battled down at the line of scrimmage. Blake Grupe came on for the 41-yard field goal and it was good.

