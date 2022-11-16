Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player'
As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
Julian Edelman has to get a Jets tattoo if Patriots lose to New York on Sunday
There’s a lot on the line this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets. Sure, there are huge playoff implications for both sides. But for some, the stakes are higher, like former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. If the Patriots lose Sunday to the Jets, Edelman will have to get a Jets tattoo.
FOX Sports
Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all," he said. "It doesn’t...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Look: Tom Brady Took A Notable Bye Week Trip
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has one of the most intense diets in the world, and yet, even he can't pass up on brick-oven pizza from New York. Brady was spotted at Dellarocco’s in Brooklyn Heights this Wednesday with his children. "Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source...
Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week. The only surprise is it took...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
FOX Sports
Mattress Mack joins Ben Verlander to discuss Astros, $75M sports betting win
Ben Verlander was joined by Houston Astros super fan Jim McIngvale – more affectionately known as "Mattress Mack" – on a recent episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander." McIngvale discussed his historic $75 million sports betting payout after the Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series. Mack,...
FOX Sports
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 11. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as give a prediction for each game coming up this week. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green...
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 11
Athlon Sports' NFL experts make their picks against the spread for Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
FOX Sports
Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
Jeff Saturday Admits Concerns about Matt Ryan
Quarterback Matt Ryan was a surprise starter for the Indianapolis Colts last week, and interim coach Jeff Saturday admitted he had concerns.
Bills cancel practice amid snowstorm, Von Miller chimes in: 'Good Morning Buffalo'
The Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Friday as a massive snowstorm makes landfall in the Buffalo area. The game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been move to Detroit.
