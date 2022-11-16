ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. Saints: New Orleans Coach Dennis Allen Names Starting QB

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams now know which quarterback they'll be facing against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams could potentially have quarterback Matthew Stafford back for Sunday's road tilt with the New Orleans Saints, though he still remains in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, per Rams coach Sean McVay.

The quarterback situation for New Orleans (3-7) has remained equally uncertain leading up to Sunday, but Saints coach Dennis Allen finally provided some clarity on Wednesday. He announced that he'll be starting Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston against the Rams (3-6).

Both teams are desperate for any kind of advantage given their current do-or-die circumstances, making it seem like Allen could have let his decision wait till before kickoff to leave LA scrambling.

"We gotta try to do what we feel like gives our team the best chance to win," Allen said Monday. "That's ultimately what the decision will come down to."

Dalton has started the past seven games for the Saints but has gone just 2-5 during that span. He's looked steady at times but also failed to top 210 passing yards in his past two games, both losses.

Winston has been dealing with ankle and back injuries since he last took the field in a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In three games of action, he's thrown for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Dalton showed flashes of being the season-long answer at quarterback, but Winston, despite his injuries, brings the down-field ability that could help open up the Saints playbook.

Like the Rams, Allen feels his team enters Sunday having failed the expectations for the season regardless of who's been taking QB1 snaps.

"We got a team that's coming in here that's similar in some ways in that they had high expectations for this season and things haven't gone as well for them," Allen said. "I kinda think we're in the same boat in that regard."

A loss Sunday for the Rams would all but eliminate them for a realistic shot at the postseason. And whether Allen had let his decision wait till before kickoff, a win will still be hard to come by given LA's offensive woes.

The Rams and Saints kickoff from Caesars Superdome on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

