5 Ways to Invest in Your Health This Holiday Season

(Family Features) The holiday season is a time for celebration and cheer. It’s also a time when eating well and maintaining a balanced diet are sometimes thrown aside, making it harder to get the nutrients and other bioactives your body needs to stay at its best. While you should still focus on your total diet, supplements are a simple and convenient way to fill in dietary gaps during the holidays.

This year, invest in your health or give a loved one the gift of wellness by taking advantage of holiday deals on dietary supplements like these.

Cocoa Flavanols

Cocoa flavanols are bioactive compounds in cocoa beans that are clinically proven to promote cardiovascular and brain health for the long term, supporting a strong heart and better memory. * An easy-to-use cocoa flavanol supplement, CocoaVia TM , is the only one made with Cocoapro TM cocoa extract, the most concentrated and clinically proven flavanol extract ingredient on the market. These products have the highest levels of cocoa flavanols, as certified by ConsumerLab.com , the leading independent provider of health and nutrition product testing.

One serving of the brand’s Cardio Health product, in capsule or powder formats, provides 500 milligrams of cocoa flavanols. Plus, Memory+ capsules – containing 750 milligrams of cocoa flavanols per three-capsule serving – were named ConsumerLab.com ’s Overall Top Pick for cocoa products with the highest concentration of flavanols. Try adding CocoaVia capsules to your daily morning routine or a scoop of Cardio Health powder to a smoothie or coffee. Visit CocoaVia.com to find more information.

Digestive Health

Diet plays an important role in digestive health and the health of your microbiome – a bacteria in the body that plays a key role in health. When these bacteria are out of balance, it can lead to a weaker immune system and digestive discomforts. * As an easy way to add billions of gut-healthy bacteria to your routine, each Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic Capsule is formulated with Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, the most clinically studied probiotic. Learn more at Culturelle.com .

Bone Health

Healthy bones are increasingly important as people age. Many vitamins and minerals play a role in bone health, making it challenging to get the recommended daily value of bone-essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D3. Consider adding Caltrate 600+D3 to your daily routine as it offers the highest level of vitamin D3 to help maximize calcium absorption and support healthy bones, joints and muscles. * Find more information at Caltrate.com .

Joint Health

Healthy joints keep you moving throughout the day so you can enjoy your favorite activities. One solution for optimizing joint health is First Day Adults Daily Flex Joint Support, which contains a mix of ingredients key to joint health, including a clinically studied proprietary turmeric extract, TurmXTRA 60N, WokVel Boswellia Serrata and glucosamine HCL to help strengthen joints and maintain the cartilage essential for joint movement. * To find more information, visit HiFirstDay.com .

Collagen

Diet, stress and aging can play a role in the amount of collagen the body can produce. Without proper production, the skin can lose its elasticity and flexibility – leading to sagging skin and the appearance of fine lines. Collagen is also essential to maintaining healthy, shining hair and strong nails. Consider stirring Sports Research Multi Collagen Complex Powder into your favorite drink as it contains five types of collagens, as well as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, to support collagen production and healthy skin. * Each serving of the easy-to-use powder contains 10 grams of collagen. Learn more at SportsResearch.com .

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.