Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire Out with Wrist Injury

Nick Saban detailed the injury during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday morning.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has been sidelined over the past four weeks due to a wrist injury, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban revealed on Wednesday morning.

When asked a question regarding the progression of Blackshire over the course of the season, Saban said that he had suffered a wrist injury that required surgery.

"He's been injured," Saban said. "He's been out for four weeks and maybe back next week, maybe not — I don't know. He's got a wrist injury that they had to put pins in and you've gotta hold guys out when that happens to 'em because if the pins break, you got a real problem. So until he heals, he's probably on the shelf."

While Saban did not reveal an actual return date for Blackshire, he did note a possible return of as early as next week. However, with Alabama only having two regular-season games remaining against Austin Peay and Auburn, the likelihood of his return prior to the Crimson Tide's bowl game is questionable.

Saban did note that Blackshire was making progress prior to his injury.

"He was making good progress," Saban said. "He was playing well on special teams, showed some maturity, was a little bit more confident in understanding the defense and what he needed to do. So he hasn't been able to make progress lately because of his injury."

Over the 2022 season, Blackshire totaled six tackles, including one for a loss of five yards, as well as one quarterback hurry. Three of his tackles and the quarterback hurry came in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Utah State. Against Louisiana-Monroe, Blackshire recorded two more tackles, including his one for a loss. In Alabama's game against Texas A&M, he recorded one tackle on kickoff coverage.

Blackshire's final appearance of the season was at Tennessee, where he was featured on special teams. In total, he contributed in seven games for Alabama prior to his injury.

See also:

Everything Nick Saban Said Monday of Austin Peay Week

Emil Ekiyor Living a Lineman's Dream With Big Hit Against Ole Miss

How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE .