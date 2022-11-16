Read full article on original website
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NHPR
Something Wild: In Maine, will fewer moose mean healthier moose?
“Every single time I see a moose, it's fascinating. I've seen thousands of moose. I do aerial surveys. And I've handled moose. I've been up close and personal with moose. And it doesn't bore me for a second. They're a magnificent critter.”. Lee Kantar has been Maine’s state moose biologist...
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Stimulus checks are coming your way
woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door
The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?
Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?
I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine
A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities
Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
