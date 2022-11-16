Read full article on original website
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Daily Beast
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early...
BBC
UVA shooting: Football players were targeted, court hears
Three football players who were shot and killed at the University of Virginia were deliberately targeted, prosecutors allege. New details emerged as the suspect appeared in court for the first time since the late Sunday shooting, which also injured two others. A judge on Wednesday ordered that the suspect be...
iheart.com
Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albermarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
Commanders to honor Virginia football players killed this week
The Washington Commanders will honor the three University of Virginia football players who were killed this week by wearing decals of the players' uniform numbers.
Look: Washington Commanders Will Honor Virginia's Football Team This Sunday
Earlier this week, it was announced that three members of Virginia's football team - Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested by the police in connection to this senseless tragedy. He's facing three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.
Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Slain Virginia Football Players
Ohio State announced on Saturday it will wear a helmet decal during this afternoon's game at Maryland in honor of the three Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last weekend. "(We) want to express our sadness and our prayers to the entire University of Virginia and...
Ohio State football honors Virginia shooting victims with helmet sticker at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football is paying tribute to the victims of a shooting at Virginia earlier this week that left three Cavaliers football players dead. The Buckeyes will wear a helmet sticker with a blue state of Virginia adorned with a red heart. An Ohio State spokesman said Maryland was planning to wear the sticker and the Buckeyes adopted it as well.
