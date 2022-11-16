ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

BBC

UVA shooting: Football players were targeted, court hears

Three football players who were shot and killed at the University of Virginia were deliberately targeted, prosecutors allege. New details emerged as the suspect appeared in court for the first time since the late Sunday shooting, which also injured two others. A judge on Wednesday ordered that the suspect be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
iheart.com

Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albermarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Look: Washington Commanders Will Honor Virginia's Football Team This Sunday

Earlier this week, it was announced that three members of Virginia's football team - Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested by the police in connection to this senseless tragedy. He's facing three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football honors Virginia shooting victims with helmet sticker at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football is paying tribute to the victims of a shooting at Virginia earlier this week that left three Cavaliers football players dead. The Buckeyes will wear a helmet sticker with a blue state of Virginia adorned with a red heart. An Ohio State spokesman said Maryland was planning to wear the sticker and the Buckeyes adopted it as well.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

