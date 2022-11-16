ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Independent

Idaho university students were ‘likely sleeping’ when killer struck as coroner says victims were found in beds

The four University of Idaho students murdered in a brutal knife attack were “likely sleeping” when the killer struck, stabbing them multiple times with a large knife, the local coroner has revealed.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation that the four victims were all found in their beds when police responded to a 911 call at the property around midday Sunday and came across the horrific scene.The location of the bodies and the time of the murders has led officials to believe Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, may have been asleep...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide

A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
MCLEAN, VA
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder

The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report

A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
MESA, AZ

