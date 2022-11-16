Read full article on original website
University of Virginia shooting survivor doesn't know his friends are dead, mother says
Mike Hollins, one of the University of Virginia students who survived Sunday night's shooting, does not yet know three of his friends and teammates were killed, his mother said. In her first television interview since the shooting, Brenda Hollins told CBS News that her son, a running back for the...
UVA Shooting Victim's Father Posts 4-Word Message After Son's Death
The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon, police said.
Friends, loved ones of UVA shooting suspect said he had been bullied
Brandi Porter, a friend of Jones that he confided in said the problem among his peers started after he was taken off the football team.
Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students
A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him in what prosecutors are calling a landmark case. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder...
Idaho university students were ‘likely sleeping’ when killer struck as coroner says victims were found in beds
The four University of Idaho students murdered in a brutal knife attack were “likely sleeping” when the killer struck, stabbing them multiple times with a large knife, the local coroner has revealed.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation that the four victims were all found in their beds when police responded to a 911 call at the property around midday Sunday and came across the horrific scene.The location of the bodies and the time of the murders has led officials to believe Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, may have been asleep...
Father Shares His Final Text Messages With Son Slain in UVA Mass Shooting
Sean Perry, the father of a University of Virginia football player killed in the Nov. 13 mass shooting, shared a few of his final text messages with his son, including his last words to him. Meanwhile, accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was denied bond Wednesday (Nov. 16) at a...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder
The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
Black University of Kentucky student in viral video says she was ‘physically, verbally and racially assaulted’
CNN — Less than 48 hours after video of a Black University of Kentucky student enduring racial slurs from a White student went viral, she addressed a crowd of supporters. “My name is Kylah Spring.”. With tears in her eyes, the college freshman had a message during a...
University of Virginia shooting victim is no longer intubated and is out of ICU, family friend says
Michael Hollins, the University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in Sunday's mass shooting, was taken off intubation and moved from the hospital's intensive care unit, a family friend told CNN on Thursday.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate
Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report
A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
University of Virginia running back wounded in Sunday's bus shooting was trying to warn others when he was shot, his mother says
The mother of University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was hospitalized after a shooting that killed three football players last Sunday, says her son was trying to warn others before being struck by gunfire.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered for those in West Virginia and Ohio, researchers say
Researchers believe they've developed a vaccine targeting synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
