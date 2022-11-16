Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Butte County man pleads guilty to selling 1,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to undercover agent
SACRAMENTO — A Butte County man pleaded guilty this week to selling 1,000 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California, Julius Rucks, 41, sold the counterfeit pills to an undercover agent on three separate days — Dec. 6, 2018, Jan. 10, 2019, and April 3, 2019.
Paradise Post
DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail
OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
actionnewsnow.com
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud fires attorney, sentencing hearing delayed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A former Butte County man who took off from court and is convicted of construction fraud after the Camp Fire was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday but it was delayed after he fired his attorney. Butte County District Attorney said Kipp Ford fired his attorney...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police sweep neighborhood looking for burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers were searching along Little Chico Creek early Friday morning looking for a burglary suspect. Chico dispatch said the burglary was reported around 2 a.m. from Christopher Alan Lane in the Heritage Oak Subdivision off Springfield Drive. An officer was out marking and recovering evidence...
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Chico antisemitic vandalisms appointed psychologist
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged for defacing the sign at a synagogue and a mural in Chico refused to go to court on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Thomas Bona did not show up to court Wednesday when he was supposed to enter a plea.
actionnewsnow.com
2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Juvenile suspect in Durham stabbing identified by BCSO
DURHAM, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a stabbing at the intersection of Aguas Frias Road and Duncan Road, BCSO said. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov.11, BCSO received a call on a reported fight where the caller indicated multiple people were stabbed, BCSO said. Deputies...
actionnewsnow.com
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
chicosol.org
Bona charged again with hate graffiti
Thomas David Bona, who has been in and out of the Butte County courtrooms and jail during the past 16 years, now faces felony charges with hate crime enhancements in connection with two recent graffiti incidents. Bona is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 16 on charges related to...
actionnewsnow.com
No meteor found in debris of destroyed California home, officials say
PENN VALLEY, California (KCRA) -- Weeks after a Nevada County home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across Northern California spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
actionnewsnow.com
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
Comments / 0