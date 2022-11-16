ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road & Track

2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels

The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
