Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Non-Tender Edwin Ríos, Cody Bellinger & Luke Williams

The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams on Friday, making each of the three a free agent. That additionally brought the Dodgers 40-man roster to 35 players, though that does not include Clayton Kershaw. He reportedly agreed to re-sign for the 2023 season but the deal has not yet been made official.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Non-Tendered Edwin Ríos Due To Roster Crunch

While it had become increasingly likely the Los Angeles Dodgers would non-tender Cody Bellinger by the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday, the team also opted against tendering a contract to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams. Williams was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins earlier this month, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered & Becomes Free Agent

After struggling through another season, Cody Bellinger was viewed by many as a candidate to be non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is 5 p.m. PT on Friday. In three season since being voted MVP, Bellinger has failed to produce at expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Texas Rangers Hosting 2024 MLB All-Star Game At Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers were awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at the conclusion of owners’ meetings in New York. It marks a second time the Rangers will have hosted the All-Star...
ARLINGTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Retires After 1966 Season

On Nov. 18, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax announced his retirement from baseball despite being just 30 years old. Koufax was coming off the best season of his career, but sailed off into the sunset due to chronic arthritis. The news came just 17 days after Koufax became...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Current List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents

MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner In ‘Good Standing’ With Dodgers During Free Agency

Justin Turner was not part of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents when the offseason began, but he has since joined them after having his $16 million team option for 2023 declined. Turner is coming off another productive season but the decision was widely expected due...
Los Angeles, CA

