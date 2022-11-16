Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Trade Considered Possibility At Non-Tender Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, including Cody Bellinger, who many believe is a candidate to be non-tendered and become a free agent. Teams have until 5 p.m. PT on Friday to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Bellinger’s future with the Dodgers has...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing ‘Considerable Interest’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents included Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, all of whom were important contributors in the starting rotation during the 2022 season. After opting not to extend the qualifying offer to Kershaw, the Dodgers quickly reached an agreement with the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Family Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Celebrity Charity Golf Outing & Auction
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler was back in his home state of Kentucky this week to host the third annual Walker Buehler Celebrity Charity Golf Outing at the Lexington Country Club. This year’s event benefitted PanCAN, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, whose mission is to “take bold action to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Tender Contracts To Julio Urías, Will Smith, Walker Buehler & 7 More
The Los Angeles Dodgers tendered contracts to Yency Almonte, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Julio Urías, which keeps all 10 players under team control for the 2023 season. The aforementioned players have three or more years of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Non-Tender Edwin Ríos, Cody Bellinger & Luke Williams
The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams on Friday, making each of the three a free agent. That additionally brought the Dodgers 40-man roster to 35 players, though that does not include Clayton Kershaw. He reportedly agreed to re-sign for the 2023 season but the deal has not yet been made official.
dodgerblue.com
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams If Non-Tendered By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make their official decision on whether or not they will non-tender Cody Bellinger by 5 p.m. PT on Friday, which would immediately make him a free agent. The 27-year-old, who has put up lackluster numbers across the last two seasons, including a .210 batting...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Vin Scully Estate Gifts Donations To Fordham Prep School & Fordham University
Longtime and late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully left a sizable gift to his alma mater in the form of a $1 million donation to Fordham Prep School. It was gifted on behalf of the Vin Scully Estate. Before becoming the iconic radio and TV voice of the Dodgers,...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Non-Tendered Edwin Ríos Due To Roster Crunch
While it had become increasingly likely the Los Angeles Dodgers would non-tender Cody Bellinger by the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday, the team also opted against tendering a contract to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams. Williams was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins earlier this month, while...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered & Becomes Free Agent
After struggling through another season, Cody Bellinger was viewed by many as a candidate to be non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is 5 p.m. PT on Friday. In three season since being voted MVP, Bellinger has failed to produce at expected...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Hosting Meet & Greet With Austin Barnes, Steve Sax At WSS Stores
The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting separate meet and greet events at local WSS stores on Saturday, featuring Austin Barnes and Steve Sax. Both begin at 10 a.m. PT and feature VIP line access for fans that make at least a $35 purchase in store. The WSS stores hosting the...
dodgerblue.com
Texas Rangers Hosting 2024 MLB All-Star Game At Globe Life Field
The Texas Rangers were awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at the conclusion of owners’ meetings in New York. It marks a second time the Rangers will have hosted the All-Star...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Retires After 1966 Season
On Nov. 18, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax announced his retirement from baseball despite being just 30 years old. Koufax was coming off the best season of his career, but sailed off into the sunset due to chronic arthritis. The news came just 17 days after Koufax became...
dodgerblue.com
Current List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents
MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
dodgerblue.com
Tyler Anderson Enjoyed Dodgers Organization But Valued Multi-Year Contract With Angels
This past Tuesday was the deadline for players to accept or decline the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the one-year contract to free agents Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson, but both rejected it. Turner was widely expected to decline the qualifying offer...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner In ‘Good Standing’ With Dodgers During Free Agency
Justin Turner was not part of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents when the offseason began, but he has since joined them after having his $16 million team option for 2023 declined. Turner is coming off another productive season but the decision was widely expected due...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Finishes In 3rd Place For 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the unanimous winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, garnering all 30 first-place votes. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías placed third, six points behind Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried. Urías garnered seven second-place votes and nine for third...
dodgerblue.com
Scott Boras Doesn’t Believe Past Between Carlos Correa & Dodgers Should Impact Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in another offseason similar approach to last year, with the anchor of their middle-infield being a free agent in Trea Turner, who is one of the most coveted players on the open market. But with a potential vacancy at shortstop, the team has to consider...
