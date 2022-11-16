Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Fans Slam Destiny Payton for Double Dating With Martell Holt & Sheree Whitfield
Melody Shari and Destiny Payton have different perspectives about the demise of their friendship. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton’s friendship with Melody Shari seemed solid on the show. In fact, both women supported each other after their marriages came to an end. Despite Destiny’s friendship with Martell Holt, she held him accountable for his actions that ultimately destroyed the marriage. This would frustrate Martell at times. And once he snapped at Destiny about her own divorce from La’Berrick Williams. He told her that her marriage didn’t work out because of her mouth. In his opinion, Destiny sided with Melody regarding their split. This bothered him a lot since he knew Destiny before Melody.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
urbanbellemag.com
Yung Joc Claps Back After LHHATL Fan Says Kendra Robinson Has Low Self-Esteem
Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc’s relationship is a hot topic. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc is having another eventful season. As we reported, Joc and Kendra Robinson have been dealing with a lot of rumors. However, it was confirmed that Joc had a baby with another woman. Kendra said that accepting this fact hasn’t been easy for her. In fact, she was devastated. However, she said that Joc impregnated the woman while they were on a break. So she didn’t feel the need to move on from Joc. Interestingly enough, when Kendra explained the situation to her mother and brother, her story wasn’t quite the same. And she told them Joc “stepped out” on her and conceived the child. But they were moving forward and decided to get married anyway. Kendra’s loved ones were not happy about the news.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Has a Closer Look at Monoliths – Centuries Before ‘The Witcher’
The Netflix prequel series will explore elven history and how the world in 'The Witcher' was created. The mystery behind monoliths is part of the loose threads that will be answered.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission
Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!
comicon.com
Preview: Fictional Accounts Of Real In-Game Space Battles In ‘Eve Online– Capsuleer Chronicles’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Eve Online: Capsuleer Chronicles HC, out next week from writers Sam Maggs and Melissa Grey, artists Kieron McKeown and Dexter Vines, colorist Sebastian Cheng, and letterer Nate Piekos. ‘Explore never-before-seen stories from the world-record breaking EVE Online game, featuring fictional accounts of...
Polygon
The Walking Dead shambles to tabletop with new RPG and AMC-led actual play series
The Walking Dead comes to a close with its season 11 finale on Nov. 20th, but a new tabletop role-playing game from AMC Networks and award-winning Free League Publishing will hand the storyline over to its biggest fans. The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game will debut in fall 2023, and it’ll include an actual play series created with the help of chief content officer and former showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
IGN
Astrokings x Stargate-SG1 - Official Collaboration Trailer
The sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 returns to the multiplayer mobile game, Astrokings, in a limited-time event. Check out the latest trailer for the Astrokings and Stargate SG-1 collaboration, featuring new content, characters, and limited-time events. Four heroes will be available, including The Last Ori‘ Adria, Commander George S. Hammond, Mercenary...
"Enough is enough": Pokemon fans are struggling with Scarlet and Violet
The Pokemon community is voicing concerns over the latest release
ComicBook
Netflix Announces Gamera: Rebirth Project Reviving Classic Kaiju
In a surprise movie, Netflix has announced a new project that will be available on the streaming platform at a later date, Gamera: Rebirth, the first film to star the classic Japanese monster since 2006. The existence of the new project, unconfirmed to be a series, special, or movie, took fans by surprise when it was suddenly made, but the fresh poster art and even a brief teaser video from Netflix already has people excited. Of note with the announcement is that filmmaker Shusuke Kaneko, who previously directed the 1990s trilogy of Gamera movies, has put his full support behind the project (and previously pitched an idea for a reboot too!).
