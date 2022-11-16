Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!

3 DAYS AGO