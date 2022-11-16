ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Ithaca official voices concern over gentrification

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is worried about gentrification. A four-story market-rate apartment complex near Ithaca Falls is under consideration. Alderperson Phoebe Brown is concerned it’ll drive out community members. Mayor Laura Lewis says housing is needed at all price points. She adds 181 affordable...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Bridge Club of Ithaca Bids and Contracts to Keep Memories Sharp for Sixty Years

When Edy Krauss moved here from New York City in 2012, she knew she wanted to be part of the local bridge scene, so she joined the Bridge Club of Ithaca. She had originally learned to play in Manhattan in the early 1970s. “Moving to a new city, It was the perfect place to meet people and be social,” said Krauss.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History

At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Local business Sweet-n-Saucy says “Goodbye”

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good. Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon. Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Who did Ithacans write-in for City Mayor?

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans can occasionally be creative, and when given the opportunity and license, have shown the ability to display a wide range of ingenuity whether it be through write-in votes or naming future public safety departments. Thus, with a mayoral campaign that featured appointed acting mayor (and now mayor-elect)...
ITHACA, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
GENEVA, NY
whcuradio.com

Joly upbeat about IPD’s future

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly sees a bright future for his department. Despite the number of vacancies at IPD, Joly told Ithaca’s Morning News recently he’s optimistic. They’re also seeking lateral transfers. Joly says lateral transfers can come from anywhere in...
ITHACA, NY

