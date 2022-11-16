When Edy Krauss moved here from New York City in 2012, she knew she wanted to be part of the local bridge scene, so she joined the Bridge Club of Ithaca. She had originally learned to play in Manhattan in the early 1970s. “Moving to a new city, It was the perfect place to meet people and be social,” said Krauss.

