FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
whcuradio.com
Ithaca official voices concern over gentrification
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is worried about gentrification. A four-story market-rate apartment complex near Ithaca Falls is under consideration. Alderperson Phoebe Brown is concerned it’ll drive out community members. Mayor Laura Lewis says housing is needed at all price points. She adds 181 affordable...
ithaca.com
Bridge Club of Ithaca Bids and Contracts to Keep Memories Sharp for Sixty Years
When Edy Krauss moved here from New York City in 2012, she knew she wanted to be part of the local bridge scene, so she joined the Bridge Club of Ithaca. She had originally learned to play in Manhattan in the early 1970s. “Moving to a new city, It was the perfect place to meet people and be social,” said Krauss.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History
At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
Local business Sweet-n-Saucy says “Goodbye”
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good. Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon. Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center […]
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
PEDC Recap: Ithaca starts planning for new multimillion-dollar Public Safety Facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a relatively short agenda on tap for this month’s city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Committee meetings. However, with discussions on the Ithaca Gun site and a new Public Safety Facility, there was much to think about regardless. As always, here’s your summary courtesy of The Voice.
whcuradio.com
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
14850.com
This year’s Thanksgiving offerings around the Ithaca area include some free meals
The weather is finally starting to feel like autumn, and we’re contemplating where everyone can dine in and around Ithaca and Tompkins County over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. As always, there will be a few eateries open, plus some community meals, and we’ve got the details. Free community...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
It’s business as usual at historic Cazenovia inn/restaurant as it fails to sell at auction
Cazenovia, N.Y. — The Lincklaen House, the landmark inn and restaurant in the heart of Cazenovia, will continue to operate as usual under its current owner after it failed to find a buyer at an auction this week. The Lincklaen House boutique hotel and its three dining venues at...
whcuradio.com
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
Who did Ithacans write-in for City Mayor?
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans can occasionally be creative, and when given the opportunity and license, have shown the ability to display a wide range of ingenuity whether it be through write-in votes or naming future public safety departments. Thus, with a mayoral campaign that featured appointed acting mayor (and now mayor-elect)...
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his attic
Including a 1905 gold-framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony and other valuable photography studio artifacts from a century ago. This photo of Susan B. Anthony is licensed under CC BY-SA.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
whcuradio.com
Joly upbeat about IPD’s future
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly sees a bright future for his department. Despite the number of vacancies at IPD, Joly told Ithaca’s Morning News recently he’s optimistic. They’re also seeking lateral transfers. Joly says lateral transfers can come from anywhere in...
