ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports

It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Celebrate the Season ‘20s Style

Celebrate The Season ‘20s Style | Marciano by GUESS + ELLE. Paris in the 1920s was a continual celebration of of creativity, of artistry, culture, and joie de vivre all set to the rhythm of jazz. As effervescent as champagne and as exuberant as a weekend-long fete, the sophisticated decade sparkles with sartorial influence. Once revolutionary and now iconic, the fashion trends of les années folles are synonymous with an alluring, feisty, and refined femininity that shows off bare legs and arms and plunging backlines.
Elle

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are 'Still Friends' After Break Up

After almost two years of dating, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles decided to take a break, but a source told Page Six that there's no “bad blood” between the former couple. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” the source said. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”
Elle

Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 3

Though only three of seven episodes of The White Lotus' second season have aired, the third season has reportedly already been greenlit. This season is set in Sicily, after the show followed its first group of guests at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii. Where will this luxurious series be set next?
HAWAII STATE
Elle

Ryan Reynolds on How His and Blake Lively's Daughters Feel About Baby No. 4

These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, a couple who once joked about being “breeders,” are set to welcome their fourth child soon. The two have kept the baby's gender a surprise on purpose, but Reynolds did share how their three daughters feel about welcoming another sister or their first brother into the mix during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Elle

Keeping Up With The Addams Family: Gothcore Is Making A Glamorous Return

As soon as Rihanna broke the internet by arriving (fashionably late) to the Dior AW22 show earlier this year, fully pregnant and dressed in a black lingerie dress, the return of the goth glam trend was inevitable – and it's been all over the red carpet and street style set ever since.
Elle

Eva Mendes Hints That She and Ryan Gosling Have Been Secretly Married for Years

Eva Mendes isn’t one to talk much about her relationship status with Ryan Gosling, her partner of 11 years, but she did offer a pretty big hint that the two may have gotten secretly married years ago. Mendes was on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show today, where she was asked about her “de Gosling” tattoo she flaunted on her Instagram this week. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, in Hispanic culture, many women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” (“of” in English). Thus, “de Gosling” translates to “of Gosling.”
Elle

Andrew Morton on His New Book, The Queen, and The Crown Season 5

Andrew Morton regrets little about his bestselling 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: not the surreptitious manner in which its interviews were conducted; not the warfare it catalyzed between the Prince and Princess of Wales; nor the way it was portrayed in 2022, on the fifth and penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s drama The Crown. He has only two wistful observations: That so many refused to believe his work was authentic when first published, and that he never got to meet with Princess Diana before her death, to express his gratefulness for their work together.
Elle

Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence on How Ticketmaster Handled the Eras Tour: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’

How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Swifties went through it this week trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour during its presale for “verified fans.” They struggled with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster site, its long queues, and site bugs. And Ticketmaster gave them more reason to be outraged when it announced yesterday that it was canceling the general public sale of tickets, set to begin today, due to “overwhelming demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski Hints She Isn’t Exclusively Dating Pete Davidson on TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski used her TikTok to cheekily make one thing clear: she isn’t looking for a serious, exclusive relationship with anyone right now, not even Pete Davidson, whom she was photographed hugging Wednesday evening amid dating reports. Ratajkowski shared a video of her lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy