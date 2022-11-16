Read full article on original website
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports
It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
27 Brutally Funny Tweets About Therapy That Are Kind Of Dark But Very True
Sending these to my therapist as a cry for help.
Celebrate the Season ‘20s Style
Celebrate The Season ‘20s Style | Marciano by GUESS + ELLE. Paris in the 1920s was a continual celebration of of creativity, of artistry, culture, and joie de vivre all set to the rhythm of jazz. As effervescent as champagne and as exuberant as a weekend-long fete, the sophisticated decade sparkles with sartorial influence. Once revolutionary and now iconic, the fashion trends of les années folles are synonymous with an alluring, feisty, and refined femininity that shows off bare legs and arms and plunging backlines.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are 'Still Friends' After Break Up
After almost two years of dating, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles decided to take a break, but a source told Page Six that there's no “bad blood” between the former couple. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” the source said. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”
Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 3
Though only three of seven episodes of The White Lotus' second season have aired, the third season has reportedly already been greenlit. This season is set in Sicily, after the show followed its first group of guests at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii. Where will this luxurious series be set next?
Ryan Reynolds on How His and Blake Lively's Daughters Feel About Baby No. 4
These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, a couple who once joked about being “breeders,” are set to welcome their fourth child soon. The two have kept the baby's gender a surprise on purpose, but Reynolds did share how their three daughters feel about welcoming another sister or their first brother into the mix during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Keeping Up With The Addams Family: Gothcore Is Making A Glamorous Return
As soon as Rihanna broke the internet by arriving (fashionably late) to the Dior AW22 show earlier this year, fully pregnant and dressed in a black lingerie dress, the return of the goth glam trend was inevitable – and it's been all over the red carpet and street style set ever since.
Eva Mendes Hints That She and Ryan Gosling Have Been Secretly Married for Years
Eva Mendes isn’t one to talk much about her relationship status with Ryan Gosling, her partner of 11 years, but she did offer a pretty big hint that the two may have gotten secretly married years ago. Mendes was on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show today, where she was asked about her “de Gosling” tattoo she flaunted on her Instagram this week. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, in Hispanic culture, many women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” (“of” in English). Thus, “de Gosling” translates to “of Gosling.”
Andrew Morton on His New Book, The Queen, and The Crown Season 5
Andrew Morton regrets little about his bestselling 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: not the surreptitious manner in which its interviews were conducted; not the warfare it catalyzed between the Prince and Princess of Wales; nor the way it was portrayed in 2022, on the fifth and penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s drama The Crown. He has only two wistful observations: That so many refused to believe his work was authentic when first published, and that he never got to meet with Princess Diana before her death, to express his gratefulness for their work together.
Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence on How Ticketmaster Handled the Eras Tour: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Swifties went through it this week trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour during its presale for “verified fans.” They struggled with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster site, its long queues, and site bugs. And Ticketmaster gave them more reason to be outraged when it announced yesterday that it was canceling the general public sale of tickets, set to begin today, due to “overwhelming demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Emily Ratajkowski Hints She Isn’t Exclusively Dating Pete Davidson on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski used her TikTok to cheekily make one thing clear: she isn’t looking for a serious, exclusive relationship with anyone right now, not even Pete Davidson, whom she was photographed hugging Wednesday evening amid dating reports. Ratajkowski shared a video of her lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”
