Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer Captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game...
KULR8
ESPN chooses Nick Faldo as 'College GameDay' guest picker
BOZEMAN — Former professional golfer and TV analyst Nick Faldo will be celebrity guest picker for Saturday's edition of ESPN's "College GameDay" in Bozeman, the network announced during the telecast Saturday morning. Faldo is from England and moved to Montana over the summer after he retired from his golf...
KULR8
No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win
BOZEMAN — Tommy Mellott’s legendary start to his Montana State football career hit another high point on Saturday. Mellott, his offensive line and MSU’s usual ensemble cast of runners led the No. 3-ranked Bobcats to a 55-21 win over No. 13 Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The win clinches at least a share of the Big Sky Conference title for the first time since 2012.
KULR8
Famous ESPN College GameDay truck arrives in Bozeman on Thursday
The famous ESPN College GameDay truck is arriving in Bozeman on Thursday. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren has everything you need to know.
KULR8
Jeff Welsch: Whether ‘Brawl,’ Cat-Griz or (ugh) Griz-Cat, our rivalry game is wildly unique
BOZEMAN — In the late summer of 2004, after 13 years in front-row seats for Oregon’s decidedly un-civil Civil War, I arrived in Bozeman eager to experience the smaller-school showdown I'd heard of only as — quaintly, I thought then — the “Brawl of the Wild."
KULR8
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
KULR8
Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus
The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
KULR8
Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
KULR8
Montana State prepares for fans lining up to see College GameDay
BOZEMAN- ESPN's College GameDay gets started bright and early at 7 AM on Saturday. That means a lot of people are going to start lining up soon to make sure they get the best spot for the show, despite freezing temperatures. If people in Bozeman to decide to stay out...
KULR8
Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats
The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies. Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula. One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.
KULR8
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
KULR8
Fitzgerald Family Tree Stands Tall with Bobcat Branches and Griz Roots
Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan. “One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
KULR8
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
KULR8
Montana volleyball team continues breakthrough season with win at Idaho State
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team's breakthrough season continued Thursday with a win at Idaho State in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 17-10 overall. It's the most wins for any Montana team in the 2000s. Montana has...
KULR8
Brawl of the Wild: Keys to victory for Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats
BOZEMAN — ESPN’s “College GameDay” chose to spotlight a rivalry football game that has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle. The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) are 1 ½-point favorites to beat the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
KULR8
Coach Lee Corso picks Bobcats on College GameDay
BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN's coach Lee Corso put on the Bobcats mascot head during College GameDay in Bozeman, and said he's cheering on the Bobcats for Brawl of the Wild. College GameDay said in a social media post, "Coach loves Bozeman and he's going with the Bobcats!"
KULR8
Billings West's Baumann, Bozeman's Burkhart sign with MSU Billings women's hoops
BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school. Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing...
KULR8
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
KULR8
Brawl of the Wild Q&A with beat writers Victor Flores and Lucas Semb
The 121st Brawl of the Wild will take place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday at noon. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have spent the past five weeks ranked third. The Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) were ranked as high as second in the polls this season but are 13th this week.
Comments / 0