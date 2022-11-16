Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/17/22)
It is Thursday, November 17, and the 3-6 Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the 6-3 Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Sunday afternoon, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST. While the Browns have a one-game losing streak, the Bills are in the midst of a shocking two-game losing streak. Here...
Yardbarker
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb team up with TownHall for 10th annual Feed the Need event
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 24, 2020. Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns are teaming up with TownHall to give back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, TownHall will host its tenth annual Feed...
Deshaun Watson ‘impressive’ in opportunity period; David Njoku returns to practice
BEREA, Ohio — If offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn’t know that Deshaun Watson hadn’t practiced with the team since training camp, he never would’ve guess it from Watson’s first practice back on Wednesday. Van Pelt raved about how Watson looked, especially in the extra...
Watch Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and other Browns break down their matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and other Browns break down their big matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills in Detroit. On the other side of the ball, watch Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and others discuss Von Miller and the Bills’ stout defense.
Want a break from the Browns? Why not read this about the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Manager of the Year: Terry Francona. Four Gold Glove winners: Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Andres Gimenez and Shane Bieber. No. 3 in Rookie of the Year voting: Kwan. Major League saves leader: Emmanuel Clase. Baseball’s Secret Superstar: Jose Ramirez, who also won a Silver Slugger Award....
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
Bengals vs. Steelers: Predictions for the AFC North rematch
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are rested and ready for their rematch against Pittsburgh. The AFC North rivals faced off in Week 1 with the Steelers needing overtime to escape with the victory despite forcing five turnovers. Pittsburgh has since changed quarterbacks while Cincinnati has fought to get back...
In absence of Ja’Marr Chase, bet on value plays like Tyler Boyd
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ offense is in a bit of a bind without Ja’Marr Chase. That isn’t news. But what can be taken from that is a bet on value plays each week, and that’s exactly what Tyler Boyd gives you headed into Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.
The Joe Burrow air-raid will be in full effect this weekend: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s arm will be well rested for this Sunday’s matchup with Pittsburgh. Coming off a bye week and a dominant performance against Carolina, Burrow has had more than enough time and preparation to get ready for a rematch with divisional rival Pittsburgh on Sunday.
OHSAA football regional championship live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 14 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional finals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m.
Why Browns Amari Cooper is a likely touchdown scorer against the Bills: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- Amari Cooper only received three targets in the Browns loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. Going against the Bills this weekend, I think the Cleveland offense will try to remedy that.
Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis set to return home, but for the first time as a visitor
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cal Adomitis’ trip to Pittsburgh on Sunday won’t be an unfamiliar one. The rookie long snapper grew up in the Steel City and went to high school at famed powerhouse Central Catholic. He attended the University of Pittsburgh as a walk-on and quickly became a starter in his true freshman season.
Kevin Stefanski: ‘Plenty of lead time to make adjustments there’ ahead of Bills game: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Friday, regarding adjusting to Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, which will take place in the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “A good week...
Browns lose Greg Newsome II but David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are back: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Detroit on Sunday to play the Bills at Ford Field. The game was moved from Buffalo due to the snowstorm this weekend. There’s some bad news to start the weekend as cornerback Greg Newsome II collided with a teammate and is out with a concussion. The bad news comes with some good as David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are slated to make their returns.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 10: Why Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh is Joe Burrow’s biggest game of the season
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are only a game back of the Ravens for first place in the AFC North as they return from their bye week. But there’s one problem that is following the Bengals into the final eight games of the season. They’re winless in the AFC...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Myles Garrett: ‘Play desperate, play hungry; still very confident’ about beating Josh Allen and the Bills
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett is happy he doesn’t have to go to Buffalo and make snow angels, but he still plans to try to bury Josh Allen Sunday in Detroit. “I mean, he’s top tier,” Garrett said. “He’s always in the MVP talk and that caliber, so we have to treat him as such and respect him as such, and try to attack him just like we have with these other guys who are amongst that elite.”
Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is back and ready for the challenge of Josh Allen
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns defense will need all the help it can get when it travels to Detroit to play the Bills on Sunday, especially after cornerback Greg Newsome II was ruled out with a concussion on Friday after colliding with a teammate during practice. The Browns will get...
