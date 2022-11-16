ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/17/22)

It is Thursday, November 17, and the 3-6 Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the 6-3 Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Sunday afternoon, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST. While the Browns have a one-game losing streak, the Bills are in the midst of a shocking two-game losing streak. Here...
Yardbarker

NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival

The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Cleveland.com

Browns lose Greg Newsome II but David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are back: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Detroit on Sunday to play the Bills at Ford Field. The game was moved from Buffalo due to the snowstorm this weekend. There’s some bad news to start the weekend as cornerback Greg Newsome II collided with a teammate and is out with a concussion. The bad news comes with some good as David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are slated to make their returns.
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett: ‘Play desperate, play hungry; still very confident’ about beating Josh Allen and the Bills

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett is happy he doesn’t have to go to Buffalo and make snow angels, but he still plans to try to bury Josh Allen Sunday in Detroit. “I mean, he’s top tier,” Garrett said. “He’s always in the MVP talk and that caliber, so we have to treat him as such and respect him as such, and try to attack him just like we have with these other guys who are amongst that elite.”
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

