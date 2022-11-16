Read full article on original website
New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots
School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
Medical Minute: Pandemic Numbers
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses findings by mathematical modelers that indicate the number of people who contracted COVID-19 worldwide, and the number of people who died as a result, may be far larger than initially reported.
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
ATLANTA – For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But after one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor last week by a roughly 7-point margin, Democrats are beginning to dissect what happened up and down the ballot. The question...
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a parking lot in Fort Myers surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a white tent. It's a sunny, breezy Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building in late September. The congregation,...
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on...
Georgia counties conduct audit of secretary of state race
Georgia's 159 counties are conducting a risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's race, hand counting randomly selected batches of ballots to verify incumbent Brad Raffensperger's victory and that election equipment worked properly. The audit, required by law, is different from the post-2020 election audit that saw workers spend days...
Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
Too many Black babies are dying. Birth workers in Kansas fight to keep them alive
WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. "It's the hardest work I've ever done," she says. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
For LGBTQ+ people in Georgia outside Atlanta, the progress of pride is a process
LISTEN: Atlanta is known as a Southern mecca for LGBTQ people. But there's been progress in Georgia outside of the capitol, too — the result of hard work. Jenna Sanders of the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism reports. Singing and laughter filled Macon’s Third Street Park as two...
Georgia's latest 'Places in Peril' include historic properties statewide
A 1958 Black-owned motel in Middle Georgia is among 10 historic sites listed among Georgia’s latest Places in Peril. The annual list from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation prioritizes the organization’s work for the coming year and brings attention to threatened buildings. The trust’s president and CEO,...
From Miss Georgia to Miss America, beauty comes in many shades. Two winners want to pass the word on
LISTEN: Miss Georgia 2022, Kelsey Hollis of Warner Robins, Ga., is getting ready to represent her state at December's Miss America pageant. GPB's Leah Fleming talks with her and Danica Tisdale, winner of the 2004 Miss Georgia contest. —— The first people to ever appear on stage at a Miss...
Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
GPB evening headlines for November 18, 2022
Airport officials expect 2.9 million passengers will travel to, from or through ATL during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period that begins tomorrow. Georgia counties are conducting the risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's race and should be done by the end of the day. Monkeypox cases are slowing but...
Lawmakers from both parties reflect on House Speaker David Ralston’s legacy
LISTEN: Former Democratic Leader Bob Trammell remembers House Speaker David Ralston as a champion for bipartisanship. —— After news of House Speaker David Ralston’s death, tributes and memories of the Blue Ridge Republican have poured in from politicians. Republicans and Democrats alike took to social media to share...
Western New York gets buried under 6 feet of snow in some areas
Residents in western New York got even more snow Saturday after a major winter storm walloped the region Friday, dropping a total of more than 6 feet in some areas and shutting down schools and businesses. The National Weather Service said snow was falling in parts of Niagara County at...
A potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo and western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The...
