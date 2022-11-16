ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Medical Minute: Pandemic Numbers

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses findings by mathematical modelers that indicate the number of people who contracted COVID-19 worldwide, and the number of people who died as a result, may be far larger than initially reported.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges

A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ALABAMA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Too many Black babies are dying. Birth workers in Kansas fight to keep them alive

WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. "It's the hardest work I've ever done," she says. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
WICHITA, KS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws

Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
