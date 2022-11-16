UFC 282 referee, judges selected for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2

A UFC light heavyweight title rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira is less than one month away.

With the Dec. 10 pay-per-view rapidly approaching, details are being ironed out. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission reconvened for its monthly meeting where it officially voted on and set its referee and officials for the five-round bout.

Referee

Marc Goddard will serve as the third man inside the cage during the UFC 282 main event. He will be compensated $2,500.

Judges

The three judges who will score the UFC 282 main event are Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Derek Cleary. They will each be compensated $2,000.

UFC 282 lineup

Here’s where the UFC 282 fight card stands:

Champ Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira – for light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

