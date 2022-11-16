UFC 282 referee, judges selected for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2
A UFC light heavyweight title rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira is less than one month away.
With the Dec. 10 pay-per-view rapidly approaching, details are being ironed out. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.
On Wednesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission reconvened for its monthly meeting where it officially voted on and set its referee and officials for the five-round bout.
Referee
Marc Goddard will serve as the third man inside the cage during the UFC 282 main event. He will be compensated $2,500.
Judges
The three judges who will score the UFC 282 main event are Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Derek Cleary. They will each be compensated $2,000.
UFC 282 lineup
Here’s where the UFC 282 fight card stands:
- Champ Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira – for light heavyweight title
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
- Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till
- Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo
- TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis
- Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman
- Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.
