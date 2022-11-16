ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 282 referee, judges selected for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A UFC light heavyweight title rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira is less than one month away.

With the Dec. 10 pay-per-view rapidly approaching, details are being ironed out. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission reconvened for its monthly meeting where it officially voted on and set its referee and officials for the five-round bout.

Referee

Jan 31, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Referee Marc Goddard announces Miesha Tate (red gloves) victorious over Sara McMann (blue gloves) following their women’s bantamweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Goddard will serve as the third man inside the cage during the UFC 282 main event. He will be compensated $2,500.

Judges

The three judges who will score the UFC 282 main event are Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Derek Cleary. They will each be compensated $2,000.

UFC 282 lineup

Here’s where the UFC 282 fight card stands:

  • Champ Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira – for light heavyweight title
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis
  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman
  • Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

