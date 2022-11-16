This year’s top-spot winner in the Hip-Hop Artist category is Michael Austin, better known in the Lansing music scene as MikeyyAustin. Known for his soulful hip-hop tracks powered by live instrumentation, Austin, 26, is a diverse emcee, bandleader and so much more. Austin works full time at the Early Childhood Investment Corp. as an equity and leadership consultant. He co-hosts 517 Juneteenth Festival and serves on REO Town’s board of directors and All of the Above’s Event Planning Committee. Plus, he runs Ourspace (517), a new arts organization, while juggling being a full-time student. Whew! Here’s what the busy entrepreneur and artist had to say about his past, present and bright future.

