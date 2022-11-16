Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
This year's grand marshals have a special place in Silver Bells' history
FOX 47's Elle Meyers caught up with two people who have a starring role in this year's parade, and an even bigger impact on the event's past.
Hawk Island opens ticket sales for Lansing snow tubing
It’s almost time for some epic sledding in Lansing.
Silver Bells in the City schedule of events
All will be merry and bright in downtown Lansing Friday night with Silver Bells in the City just around the corner!
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
Live & Local: Nov 17-19
The New Rule Fri., Nov. 18, 9:30 p.m. Cloudhoppers Sat., Nov. 19, 9:30 p.m. Jamison Livingston and friends Fri., Nov. 18, 7 p.m. Jake VanRavenswaay Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m. The New Rule Fri., Nov. 18 and Sat., Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Lansing Brewing Co. 518 E. Shiawassee St., Lansing.
These Lansing-area theater companies outperformed the rest
As talk of Lansing’s performing arts center continues to taunt us, it’s easy to disparage the cultural opportunities we don’t have in the city. Yet the Lansing area enjoys an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live theater, and these companies have thrived for decades without a grandiose facility. In fact, some have persisted without a permanent home at all, and one of those still made it into the Top of the Town’s top three local theater organizations.
Potter Park relocating wolves to another zoo
The zoo will host enrichments for the wolves at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Kringle Holiday Market to open in downtown Lansing
Tis the season for spreading the holiday cheer, and the Downtown Lansing Incorporated is doing just that by bringing a brand new Kringle Holiday Market to the Lansing area.
Q&A: MikeyyAustin takes the Best Hip-Hop Artist crown
This year’s top-spot winner in the Hip-Hop Artist category is Michael Austin, better known in the Lansing music scene as MikeyyAustin. Known for his soulful hip-hop tracks powered by live instrumentation, Austin, 26, is a diverse emcee, bandleader and so much more. Austin works full time at the Early Childhood Investment Corp. as an equity and leadership consultant. He co-hosts 517 Juneteenth Festival and serves on REO Town’s board of directors and All of the Above’s Event Planning Committee. Plus, he runs Ourspace (517), a new arts organization, while juggling being a full-time student. Whew! Here’s what the busy entrepreneur and artist had to say about his past, present and bright future.
This cute dog needs your help finding a home
Can you help a sweet young doggy mix find her forever home?
What’s the best grocery store in Lansing?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Lansing? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Lake effect snow could be record breaking through Saturday
Daily snowfall records are rather low in mid-November, which means our lake effect round could make history. Some areas might end up with a foot total!
Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July. According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured. Months later,...
Jackson Police Department help protect homes during holiday travel
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police department is giving residents extra peace of mind as they travel during the holidays with their Vacation Watch Program. Residents will submit basic details about their homes and other important information they want officers to know through the Vacation Watch Request Form. After the submission is verified with the homeowner, patrol officers in the neighborhood will periodically check on the house for signs of a problem.
Snow causing traffic issues across Lansing
Snowfall on Thursday has caused traffic delays, closures and accidents across Lansing.
Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County
The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m.
B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing
B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept bids at The City of Lansing, Purchasing Office, 124 W. Michigan Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing, Michigan 48933 or electronically submitted thru MITN Site (www.Mitn.Info) until 2PM local time in effect on NOV. 22, 2022. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Stephanie Robinson at (517) 483-4128, or stephanie.robinson@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from All Vendors Including MBE/WBE Vendors and Lansing-Based Businesses.
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGSEast Lansing Historic District Commission
Notice is hereby given of the following public hearings to be held by the East Lansing Historic District Commission on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., at the East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing, Michigan 48823:. A public hearing will be held to consider a request...
