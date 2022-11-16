Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
To visit a popular transit point into Spain, you have to go to Africa. There, you will find Melilla, a city perched on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea. Migrants spend years trying to get there. This has provoked severe border restrictions by Spanish officials. "Melilla today is like a...
Iceland tells tourists it's like an alien planet. A NASA scientist agrees
Iceland is like Mars — if the Red Planet had hot tubs. That's the cheeky idea behind a new pitch from Iceland's tourism board, which says people don't need a spaceship to see otherworldly sights like red rocks, black sand and subglacial volcanoes. Plus, they note, oxygen is abundant in Iceland.
Horace Andy: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Today, right here, we get to peek into the decked-out living room of producer Adrian Sherwood's home and watch masters of reggae playfully chill. We hear Horace Andy's gruff tenor tell stories with 55 years of experience, rasp and wear. "You've got to live, live, live for today, for tomorrow...
Ned Rorem, major American composer and diarist, has died at age 99
American composer Ned Rorem has died at age 99. The Pulitzer Prize winner was best known for his art songs — and his controversial diaries. Rorem died Friday morning at his home in Manhattan. His publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, confirmed his death from natural causes to NPR. Ned Rorem...
Fans bid goodbye to Spanish music legend Joan Manuel Serrat on his farewell tour
At Mexico City's biggest outdoor venue, El Zócalo, legendary singer Joan Manuel Serrat is performing. I'm pinching myself, I can't believe I'm seeing him for the first time, in the heart of my homeland. Since late April, the 78-year-old has been performing on a farewell tour across the U.S.,...
Robert Clary, the last star of the 'Hogan's Heroes,' dies at 96
LOS ANGELES — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom Hogan's Heroes, has died. He was 96. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area,...
