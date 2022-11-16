UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.

