Oswego, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

'Magnificat' Choral Concert Planned For Nov. 29th

The Oswego Festival Chorus, Oswego State Singers, and Laker Chorale, under the direction of S.U.N.Y Oswego music professor Dr. Ben May, will present a choral concert entitled “Magnificat | My Soul Doth Magnify, A Concert Exploring the Centuries-old Tradition of Marian Choral Music” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 103 W. 7th St., Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
syracuse.com

Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse

Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Harvey

OSWEGO – Harvey here. I just wanted to drop in and say a formal hello. I am a little quiet when I first meet new people. Once I warm up to you I will take all the pets you offer. I really love hanging out with my brothers. They really give the best snuggles. I really would love to be adopted with one of the kitties I came in with. They just make me feel more secure.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts

The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lori J. Dawson – November 16, 2022

Lori J. Dawson, 63 of Oswego Died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at her home. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and was the daughter of the late Diane (William) Kunzwiler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Lawrence...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Lions Donate Diabetes Book to Fulton Public Library

In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month, the Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library. The book, “The Diabetes Cure: The 5-Step Plan to Eliminate Hunger, Lose Weight and Reverse Diabetes – for Good,” by Alexa Fleckenstein, instructs readers on how to use the five essentials of health to achieve a diabetes-free life.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022

Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Carl J. Ditoro Jr. – November 15, 2022

Carl J. Ditoro Jr., 74, of Fulton passed away on November 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Doris (Johnson) McCollum. Carl was a graduate of Fulton High School. He married his wife of...
FULTON, NY

