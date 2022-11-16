Read full article on original website
Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
'Magnificat' Choral Concert Planned For Nov. 29th
The Oswego Festival Chorus, Oswego State Singers, and Laker Chorale, under the direction of S.U.N.Y Oswego music professor Dr. Ben May, will present a choral concert entitled “Magnificat | My Soul Doth Magnify, A Concert Exploring the Centuries-old Tradition of Marian Choral Music” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 103 W. 7th St., Oswego.
Celebrate 75th Anniversary of First Open House at Richardson-Bates House Museum Dec. 4th
The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) cordially invites the public to celebrate the holiday season for the annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego on Sunday, December 4th from 1p.m – 5 p.m. The theme for this year is...
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse
Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
Pet Of The Week: Harvey
OSWEGO – Harvey here. I just wanted to drop in and say a formal hello. I am a little quiet when I first meet new people. Once I warm up to you I will take all the pets you offer. I really love hanging out with my brothers. They really give the best snuggles. I really would love to be adopted with one of the kitties I came in with. They just make me feel more secure.
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
How a concert and racetrack promoter brought Lights on the Lake to Liverpool
The annual holiday favorite “Lights on the Lake” returns this week to Onondaga Lake Park. Now in its 33rd season, the two-mile drive thru light show will feature towering holiday displays, a larger-than-life Land of Oz, animated scenes, colorful arches, and a fairy tale magic grand finale.
Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday
ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts
The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
Lori J. Dawson – November 16, 2022
Lori J. Dawson, 63 of Oswego Died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at her home. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and was the daughter of the late Diane (William) Kunzwiler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Lawrence...
Fulton Lions Donate Diabetes Book to Fulton Public Library
In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month, the Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library. The book, “The Diabetes Cure: The 5-Step Plan to Eliminate Hunger, Lose Weight and Reverse Diabetes – for Good,” by Alexa Fleckenstein, instructs readers on how to use the five essentials of health to achieve a diabetes-free life.
Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022
Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
How a 97-year-old pipe organ got caught in the middle of a dustup over rent-free space at the NYS Fair
The fate of a 97-year-old pipe organ at the New York State Fair sits in limbo as the new fair director continues efforts to clamp down on decades-old handshake deals that let many groups use the state-owned fairgrounds rent-free. The organ is owned and operated by the non-profit Empire State...
Purses, purses and more purses. Here's why Pursapalooza is a big deal in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA — You can never have just one purse. You may need more than one to match your outfits, and extras are necessary so you can change them out for the seasons. And by visiting Pursapalooza on Saturday, you really can keep up with the latest trends and styles, according to Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote.
Syracuse Mets will hold their annual Garage Sale this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the team store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
Carl J. Ditoro Jr. – November 15, 2022
Carl J. Ditoro Jr., 74, of Fulton passed away on November 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Doris (Johnson) McCollum. Carl was a graduate of Fulton High School. He married his wife of...
Sparks – Holiday Nature Crafts at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks - Holiday Nature Crafts. Classes will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th and Sunday, December 11th. This Sparks Club will be meeting at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center in Williamstown. The address is 748 State Route 183 Williamstown, New York 13493.
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
