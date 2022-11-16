OSWEGO – Harvey here. I just wanted to drop in and say a formal hello. I am a little quiet when I first meet new people. Once I warm up to you I will take all the pets you offer. I really love hanging out with my brothers. They really give the best snuggles. I really would love to be adopted with one of the kitties I came in with. They just make me feel more secure.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO