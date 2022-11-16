ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
WHIO Dayton

Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says

SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
Deadline

Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report

The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
TheWrap

Amazon Begins Layoffs With Cuts to Entire Alexa Departments

Amazon confirmed Wednesday in a public memo that the company has begun layoffs and “consolidations” in his division. The news came via SVP of Devices & Services Dave Limp, whose sector includes popular virtual assistant Alexa and the not-so-popular home robot Astro, which was launched last year. “As...

