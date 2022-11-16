Murphys couple asks Six Flags to cover medical bills after falling cell phone injures daughter on ride

Read full article on original website
Windsong
3d ago
He has to Sue the people that own the cell phones. If 6 flags was not responsible enough to get their information yes 6 flags could be held liable.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop
Veteran Aaron LaMore was in the car with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Nov. 6 when he fell and fractured his skull An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later. Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and...
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider
Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Merced Police identify man arrested in death of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby
Merced PD confirms that an arrest has been made in the death of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby.
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
mercedcountytimes.com
Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
abc10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family
Modesto hit and run: Police are seeking the suspect who kept going after hitting and killing her. Meanwhile, her son is just seeking closure.
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
NBC Los Angeles
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
Southern California school district to pay $15.75M over teen's asthma death
YUCAIPA, Calif. — The mother of a 13-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack at a Southern California school will receive $15.75 million from the school district, their lawyers announced. The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District in San Bernardino County agreed to settle a negligence lawsuit over the...
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Merced mother speaks out after arrest in connection to baby's death
On Friday, the family gathered at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home for the viewing of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, remembering him for his smile and for being a blessing to the entire family.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Fox40
Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from 60 years ago
A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case. Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from …. A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case.
Comments / 7