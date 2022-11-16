Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
GAMA: Despite Labor, Supply Challenges All GA Segments Up
All segments of general aviation manufacturing were up year-over-year in the third quarter while total airplane billings rose 4.8 percent, to $14.1 billion, according to the latest report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Business jet deliveries rose by 1.8 percent for a total of 446, an increase of eight...
Aviation International News
Archer Rolls Out Four-seat Midnight eVTOL
Archer Aviation yesterday publicly revealed at its Palo Alto, California facility a production version of the four-seat eVTOL the company aims to get into service in 2025. Dubbed Midnight, the all-electric aircraft bears similarities to Archer’s subscale Maker technology demonstrator, a two-seat prototype the company has been flight testing over the past year. Both are fixed-wing models with 12 rotors—six stationary propellers on the wing trailing edges provide lift, while the six others on the wing leading edges tilt forward to transition from hover to cruise flight.
Aviation International News
FAA Event To Provide Details on New Sustainable Grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on December 14 to provide an overview of new grant programs designed to advance sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and low-emissions aviation technologies. In the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law in August, Congress set aside $297 million for the newly established Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition through Sustainable Aviation Fuels (FAST-SAF) and Low-Emissions Aviation Technology (FAST-Tech) programs.
Aviation International News
Isle of Man Approves AviationManuals' MEL Preamble
The Isle of Man registry (IOMAR) has granted AviationManuals pre-approval for its minimum equipment list (MEL) preamble, the Maryland-based developer of safety management system software and manuals announced this week. This approval from the business aircraft registry will reduce the content that needs full review during the MEL approval process,...
Aviation International News
Surf Air Mobility To Go Public Solo after Merger Busted
Flight booking platform Surf Air Mobility will be going public on its own following the termination this week of its $1.42 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Tuscan Holdings Corporation II. The “mutually agreed” termination was approved by both companies’ board of directors, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Aviation International News
FAA Extending Aircraft Registration Period to Seven Years
The FAA is releasing a rule next week that will extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years. According to the draft of the direct final rule, aircraft owners will be required to confirm their registration information and renew their certificates every seven years unless an event or circumstance requires a new registration before that time. If the agency determines that the registration information is inaccurate, an owner may be required to submit new registration forms.
Aviation International News
Ampaire's Hybrid-electric Eco Caravan Makes First Flight
The Eco Caravan made its first flight on Friday, marking a key waypoint in Ampaire’s efforts to bring the converted hybrid-electric aircraft to market. The 33-minute sortie from the Los Angeles-area Camarillo Airport marks the start of a flight-test program that the California-based startup aims to lead to an FAA supplemental type certificate for its modification kit in 2024.
