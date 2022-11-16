Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Full transparency: life is stressful. And the upcoming holiday period with its travel rush, shopping scramble, family throwdowns and more probably doesn't help. The folks at Headspace are well aware of this, which is why they made an app to help you conquer your stress. As of this article, the app has nearly 612k reviews and a 4.9-star rating (out of 5) — so they might be on to something. If you want to see what's what, now is the perfect time, as Headspace is offering a 50 percent discount on year memberships (billed either annually or monthly) for Black Friday.

1 DAY AGO