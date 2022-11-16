Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
Multifamily developer confidence declines
WASHINGTON — The prospects for continued high levels of multifamily development declined significantly in the third quarter, as did the prospects for continued high occupancy rates, according to results from the Multifamily Market Survey (MMS) released today by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) decreased 10 points to 32 compared to the previous quarter while the Multifamily Occupancy Index (MOI) fell 15 points to 45.
lbmjournal.com
Your Productivity Partner is Now the New Banner Solutions Website
The NEW BannerSolutions.com allows you to easily track orders and get status alerts to keep you up to date. Detailed descriptions make comparing product options and accessing sell sheets a breeze. Get frequent product stock updates, and search using the in-stock option only, so you know what’s immediately available. The customer dashboard lets you manage users, orders and invoices effortlessly.
Comments / 0