ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien Springs, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Snow in Indiana to taper off, bursts of snow to continue in southwest Michigan

The heavy bursts of snow in Indiana start to taper off this afternoon but the heavy bursts of snow continue in Southwest lower Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 12am Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties. Plan on roads continuing to be snow covered and slick around much of the area where we’ve seen that snow. We won’t be doing any natural melting. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon and evening drop down to 15 tonight and wind chills fall to near 3 by Saturday morning. Wind chills will not be above 20 for the rest of the weekend.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County

Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowfall Update & More

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers will be possible along and north of the Indiana Toll Road overnight and into Friday. Snow covered and slick roads are possible because temperatures will be down into the teens overnight. Low of 17 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy