The heavy bursts of snow in Indiana start to taper off this afternoon but the heavy bursts of snow continue in Southwest lower Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 12am Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties. Plan on roads continuing to be snow covered and slick around much of the area where we’ve seen that snow. We won’t be doing any natural melting. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon and evening drop down to 15 tonight and wind chills fall to near 3 by Saturday morning. Wind chills will not be above 20 for the rest of the weekend.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO