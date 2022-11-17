Sorrell signs for softball at Lander University Garcia strikes gold, lifts Falcons into 3rd round ...

Emma Sorrell, of Forbush, signed to play softball for Lander University on Wednesday afternoon. Sorrell is flanked by family and administration, including Principal Denny Key, Head softball coach Jeremy Helton and athletic director Will Bell. (Courtesy photo)

[…]

EAST BEND — Thanks to a pair of second-round upsets last Thursday night, Forbush could enjoy the comforts of home for a few more rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A boys soccer playoffs.

[…]

MORAVIAN FALLS — The perfect storm hit Wes Steele Stadium last Wednesday evening in the Foothills 2A Conference boys’ soccer finale between Forbush and Wilkes Central.

[…]

EAST BEND – Seth Davis, Forbush’s head boys soccer coach, didn’t feel his club did everything right in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over West Stokes in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs last Tuesday night.

[…]

Buoyed by a dominant first half, the Thomasville football team cruised to a 55-7 win over Elkin on Friday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

[…]

BOONVILLE — The Cherokee Braves made the three plus-hour trek to Starmount on Friday night a successful one as they captured a 28-21 win in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs. Cherokee, which entered the playoffs as the No. 24 seed, used an effective ground game and limited the mistakes to earn the road victory and set up a second-round date with fellow Smoky Mountain 1A Conference foe Robbinsville. The No. 8 Black Knights (8-3), who reached the 1A West Regional finals last year, advanced to the second round with a 40-14 win over No. 25 Cherryville.

[…]

DOBSON — Forbush took a two-match lead in the Foothills 2A Conference by defeating Surry Central 3-0 on Oct. 17.

[…]

MISENHEIMER — A rewarding season for the Starmount volleyball club came to an end in a 3-1 defeat at Gray Stone Day on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

[…]

BOONVILLE — With a potential high stakes game with East Wilkes looming, the Starmount football team could ill afford to overlook a scrappy Alleghany squad on Friday night.

[…]

EAST BEND — The North Wilkes football team pitched a second-half shutout en route to a 56-21 win over Forbush on Friday night.

[…]

The Elkin boy’s soccer club scored a 5-3 win over Starmount on Oct. 17 at Grissom Stadium and the victory was significant for many reasons.

(Feed generated with FetchRSS )