Where Does Justin Fields' Performance Rank in Bears History?

Comparing quarterbacks in Bears' history isn’t a very beautiful process, but Justin Fields looks to be changing the narrative.

Ten games into the 2022 season, Chicago Bears' quarterback Justin Fields has solidified his status as the future of the team, and maybe even the NFL. Over the last four games, the Bears' offense has led the league in scoring. The offensive explosion has been due to Fields' development as a signal-caller and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy adjusting the offense to take advantage of his QB’s unique abilities.

Fields has been the talk of the NFL over the past four weeks. It's not because of passing numbers, but instead because of record-breaking rushing statistics. His 178 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 set a regular-season record for quarterbacks . He’s also the first quarterback to rush for at least 140 yards in consecutive games and have touchdown runs of at least 60 yards in back-to-back games. Not to mention, he's racked up a few team records as well.

So, where does this stretch of games rank amongst the play of other quarterbacks in Bears' history?

Everyone who follows football knows about the Bears' struggles historically at the quarterback position. It’s both comical and painful. Comparing quarterbacks in Bears' history isn’t a very beautiful process. It’s kind of like comparing Ford Pintos of the mid-70s: If the car didn’t explode and kill people after being rear-ended, you figured you had yourself a good one.

But let’s take a look anyway.

How Justin Fields' Hot Stretch Stacks Up

Sid Luckman

Photo: ChicagoBears/Twitter

Sid Luckman always comes up in discussions about Chicago Bears' quarterbacks. In 1943, he threw 28 touchdowns, which was a crazy number for that era. In 1947, he threw for 2,712 yards. But I just don’t want to go back 70-plus years for the best quarterback performance.

Jay Cutler

Photo: Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

What about “Smokin” Jay Cutler? While Cutler holds many of the team records like career passing yards (23,443) and career touchdowns (154), he never really put together a stretch of games that didn’t also include a host of interceptions. Plus, he only won one playoff game in eight seasons with the Bears.

Erik Kramer

Photo: Peter Brouillet/USA TODAY NETWORK

In 1995, Erik Kramer set team records for passing yards (3,838) and touchdown passes (29). Kramer had an impressive four-game stretch that is, statistically, the best such sequence for a Bears' quarterback. He threw for 1,170 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in that span. But the Bears didn’t even make the playoffs that season and Kramer never played a postseason game while in Chicago.

Jim McMahon

Photo: Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports

So, where does that lead us? How about 1985 and “The Punky QB Known As McMahon.” While the defense gets most of the praise for the success of the ‘85 Bears, Jim McMahon quietly put together a near-perfect three-game playoff run that gets lost in conversations about that team and playoff performances overall.

Over the three-game postseason, McMahon was 39-66 for 636 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns, including two in Super Bowl XX. His flawless execution made it that much easier for the Bears' defense to dominate.

And he didn’t do it against cupcake defenses either. The New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots were the fifth-, fourth-, and sixth-ranked defenses, respectively, in the league that year. While they focused their attention on Walter Payton , McMahon used his smarts, mobility, and arm — which was still above-average at the time — to get the Bears in the end zone en route to their only Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Justin Fields

Photo: Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields' recent explosion gives Chicago Bears fans plenty to look forward to in the future. He may even be the quarterback all Bears fans have been waiting for . While winning games and championships is ultimately the goal of any team, rewriting a record book that was written on papyrus with a quill pen along the way would be a nice parting gift to fans down the home stretch of the 2022 season.