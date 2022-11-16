ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Car Wash Delights Internet: 'She's Cleaning'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A dog's joyful reaction to a window being sprayed with water while on the backseat inside the vehicle at a car wash has won praise online.

Dogs are known for making fun in even the most mundane situations, and Casey proved she was no different when visiting a car wash in Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aveQ_0jD6iTP300
A stock image of a golden retriever. The video of Casey at a car wash has delighted TikTokers. Getty

It is not surprising that content involving dogs goes viral online as the U.S. is a nation of pet lovers.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, in 2018 there were an estimated 48.2 million households in the U.S. where there was at least one pet dog.

The AVMA added that there were an estimated 76.8 million dogs that were owned as pets in America in 2018.

In the viral video shared by user caseytheretriever on TikTok, which can be seen here, the dog could be seen reacting to the car being hosed down.

Casey, who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with her owners, could be seen playfully pawing at the window of the vehicle as it was being sprayed with water at the car wash.

As the clip continued, Casey briefly stopped swiping the glass when the water was being sprayed on a different part of the car. She then returned to her happy self when the hose came back to the rear of the vehicle. The clip was captioned: "I still believe I can get out."

@caseytheretriever

I still believe I can get out 🤣#goldenretriever #casey #dogsoftiktok #fyp #foryou #carwash

♬ ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears

Since being shared last Friday, the video has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2 million views and some 233,700 comments.

Many of those who commented on the clip shared their newfound appreciation for Casey and how she had managed to brighten up their days.

TikTok user J.Russ wrote: "Aww, that is the cutest, beautiful dog. They are my favorite," while Stars cutpet added: "The dog really wants to play with you. It's so funny."

TikToker Smash94 posted: "I would never be able to finish washing the car, I would just play with the dog." And Tran commented: "She's cleaning the inside."

Newsweek has contacted caseytheretriever for comment.

There are many other examples where dogs' reactions have been praised online and earned videos millions of views.

Earlier in November, a video of a dog that was caught going out to meet its "boyfriend" went viral after being shared on TikTok.

In the clip, shared by user @desiraepfeffer, the dog could be seen in video in a neighbor's phone message after she seemingly "decided to go on a little walkie by herself."

When being retrieved, the dog was seen running toward her owner, who said: "Excuse me little missy, what do you think you're doing? Are you here to see your boyfriend?" Another dog could be seen in the distance.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Newsweek

Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Newsweek

Watch As Labrador Kicks Man Out of His Own Bed in Hilarious Clip

A Labrador named Saiko has left the internet in stitches after a video of him kicking his owner out of his own bed went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by carlagiusti, shows the dog lying in the middle of the bed between his owners before kicking his dad off the bed, who can be heard screaming in pain and disappointment.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Upworthy

Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'

After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Newsweek

Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead

Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring

The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Newsweek

Internet in Stitches as Cockapoo Reveals What He's Hiding Under His Paw

A dog named Gus has left the internet in stitches after a video of him hiding a spider under his paw went viral on social media. The video was shared by the dog's owner on Wednesday under the username Guscockapoo, and shows the cockapoo concealing something under his paw, as his owner asks the dog to reveal what he's hiding.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1041M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy