Golden Retriever's Reaction to Car Wash Delights Internet: 'She's Cleaning'

A dog's joyful reaction to a window being sprayed with water while on the backseat inside the vehicle at a car wash has won praise online.

Dogs are known for making fun in even the most mundane situations, and Casey proved she was no different when visiting a car wash in Canada.

A stock image of a golden retriever. The video of Casey at a car wash has delighted TikTokers. Getty

It is not surprising that content involving dogs goes viral online as the U.S. is a nation of pet lovers.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, in 2018 there were an estimated 48.2 million households in the U.S. where there was at least one pet dog.

The AVMA added that there were an estimated 76.8 million dogs that were owned as pets in America in 2018.

In the viral video shared by user caseytheretriever on TikTok, which can be seen here, the dog could be seen reacting to the car being hosed down.

Casey, who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with her owners, could be seen playfully pawing at the window of the vehicle as it was being sprayed with water at the car wash.

As the clip continued, Casey briefly stopped swiping the glass when the water was being sprayed on a different part of the car. She then returned to her happy self when the hose came back to the rear of the vehicle. The clip was captioned: "I still believe I can get out."

@caseytheretriever I still believe I can get out 🤣#goldenretriever #casey #dogsoftiktok #fyp #foryou #carwash ♬ ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears

Since being shared last Friday, the video has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2 million views and some 233,700 comments.

Many of those who commented on the clip shared their newfound appreciation for Casey and how she had managed to brighten up their days.

TikTok user J.Russ wrote: "Aww, that is the cutest, beautiful dog. They are my favorite," while Stars cutpet added: "The dog really wants to play with you. It's so funny."

TikToker Smash94 posted: "I would never be able to finish washing the car, I would just play with the dog." And Tran commented: "She's cleaning the inside."

Newsweek has contacted caseytheretriever for comment.

There are many other examples where dogs' reactions have been praised online and earned videos millions of views.

Earlier in November, a video of a dog that was caught going out to meet its "boyfriend" went viral after being shared on TikTok.

In the clip, shared by user @desiraepfeffer, the dog could be seen in video in a neighbor's phone message after she seemingly "decided to go on a little walkie by herself."

When being retrieved, the dog was seen running toward her owner, who said: "Excuse me little missy, what do you think you're doing? Are you here to see your boyfriend?" Another dog could be seen in the distance.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.