Funny Clip Shows Dachshund's Reaction to Sister's 'Unprovoked Attack'

By Leonie Helm
 3 days ago

A hilarious video of a Dachshund doing zoomies has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Ruby the dachshund can be seen on security camera footage running around at high speed, while Richmond, another dachshund sits quietly while bring repeatedly jumped on by Ruby.

Their owner Kayleigh Ann Amison, a 27-year-old paramedic from Staffordshire, England, captioned the video: "Never a dull moment. I don't know what's funnier? Ruby with the zoomies or Richmond who's just sitting there getting jumped on repeatedly without even trying to move. I love them so much."

One user commented: "That was an unprovoked attack".

Some dog owners might be slightly concerned to see their pets frantically running around the room, only to collapse in a heap, however, it's nothing to be worried about.

@kayleighannamison

Never a dull moment 😭 I don’t know what’s funnier? Ruby with the zoomies or Richmond who’s just sitting there getting jumped on repeatedly without even trying to move 😭 I love them so much 😭🤣❤️ #daschundsoftiktok #sausagedog #zoomies

♬ original sound - Kayleigh Ann Amison

@kayleighannamison

Pet insurance company Pet Plan reports that "zoomies, also known as FRAP (Frenetic Random Activity Period) attacks, are precisely that, random bursts of high activity and energy. They usually don't last long and you will know a zoomie episode when you see one. Your dog may suddenly start running around like crazy from one end of the house to the other, or you may see your dog running in frantic circles."

Most zoomies are a result of over-excitement and pent up energy, and many dogs grow out of the behavioral trait as they get older.

Pet food manufacturer Purina reports that zoomies tend to occur just before bed, after a bath, after eating or during a training session.

They suggest that: "If your dog's zoomies seem to be happening a lot, it may be a sign that they're not getting enough exercise. You could try longer walks (age and breed dependent) and mentally stimulating toys such as puzzles and snuffle mats."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b997j_0jD6iSWK00
This stock image shows a pair of dachshunds running. A dachshund's hilarious zoomies have delighted TikTok users. NORRIE3699/Getty Images

Commenting on the video of Richmond and Ruby, Beth Foster Pitts said: "I have three dachshunds. The youngest is 1 yr. He is crazy when he gets the zoomies. You just have to sit and laugh! They are too funny."

Another TikToker said: "Now imagine that Great Dane size… my one does that to us and her sister."

A third comenter wrote: "So funny! What a great video on this app. I'm so tired of video after video about negativity. Thnx for making me laugh!"

Newsweek has reached out to Kayleigh Ann Amison for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

