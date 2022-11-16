Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar
The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge
The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge.William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.The future king chatted to a group of military families from the base and when three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented him with a picture of Mickey Mouse, his mother Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took it and said “he would put it on...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
BBC
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband
England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain's armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.France had also been expected to participate but captain Hugo Lloris has decided against taking part, in order to “show respect to Qatar”.Fifa launched their own armband campaign on Saturday, in partnership...
Soccer-England captain Williamson says she has no interest in the men's World Cup
Nov 18 (Reuters) - England captain Leah Williamson said on Friday that she had no interest in watching the upcoming men's World Cup in Qatar, adding that the tournament has a huge shadow over it.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales boss Robert Page and the valleys football factory
As hard autumnal rain sweeps across the Rhondda valley, a thick grey mist hangs atop the mountain which towers over the village of Pentre. Amid the darkening early-evening gloom, there is the piercing glare of floodlights. They belong to a football pitch, split into four sections to accommodate training sessions...
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison
A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
REVEALED: England have picked an alcohol-free luxury beach resort and Belgium have a theme park with go-karts, while reigning champions France plumped for a lavish 'Arabian Palace'... where all 32 teams are staying for the Qatar World Cup
This is where all 32 countries will be staying and training at the Qatar World Cup, with England selecting an alcohol-free beach resort, Germany staying at a wellness retreat and Belgium's base boasting a water park. Each nation was shown a number of choices for their accommodation with inspection visits...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Watch the BBC's TV World Cup titles
Watch the BBC's TV titles for the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. Follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup across the BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.
BBC
Shaun Edwards talked to England before agreeing new France deal
Shaun Edwards says he held talks with England but has now signed a contract extension as a coach with France. The 56-year-old, who joined France in 2019 after 12 years with Wales, will remain as Fabien Galthie's defence coach until the 2027 World Cup. He said he was in no...
Wayne Pivac leaves talk of his future to others after embarrassing Wales defeat
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac straight-batted questions about his future after a humiliating Autumn Nations Series home defeat against Georgia.Less than 10 months before the World Cup, Wales suffered one of their most embarrassing losses, going down 13-12 at the Principality Stadium.Georgia followed Italy earlier this year in claiming a famous Cardiff win, with Wales’ catalogue of horrors also including home defeats against the likes of Romania (1988), Canada (1993) and Samoa (2012).Wales have won just three of their 11 games this year, and Pivac – who succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup –...
Ben Davies welcomes Wales’ chance to do ‘something special’ at World Cup
Ben Davies has welcomed the opportunity for Wales to mark their first World Cup for 64 years by “doing something special”.Wales start their campaign against the United States on Monday to end the longest wait of any nation between successive appearances at the finals.On playing at the World Cup, Davies said: “It’s more a feeling that we’ve done the Euros so what’s the next step we can take.“By reaching the World Cup and to have the chance of doing something special, that’s a feeling which is difficult to describe.”Five players – skipper Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban
Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums. Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking. Alcohol was to be served in venues...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Tom Halliwell try secures late win for England
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, who was voted...
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC
Scotland v England: Players reflect on teams' first women's international 50 years on
It is exactly 50 years since England and Scotland met on a chilly afternoon at Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock for their first official women's international match. England recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 and, to celebrate the anniversary, a five-part podcast called 'My Moment in History: Kicking Off the Women's Game' has been produced by the BBC.
