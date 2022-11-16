ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests rage in small towns and cities across Iran

Protests have raged across Iran as an uprising sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini enters its third month.

The 22-year-old died on 16 September after being detained by morality police for allegedly wearing improper hijab.

Iran has issued its first known death sentence over the protests, to an unidentified person who for allegedly setting fire to a government building.

Footage shows demonstrations taking place across the country, amid city-centre business strikes and clashes with pro-regime Basij militiamen.

