Slices of cake from King Charles and Prince William’s weddings go up for auction

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago
Slices of cake from King Charles III and Prince William’s weddings have gone up for auction.

Expected to fetch between £400 and £600, portions of each fruit cake will go under the hammer later this month.

Charles married Camilla, the Queen Consort, in April 2005, while William married Princess Kate in April 2011.

The slices will come in commemorative tins with the dates of each wedding, as well as the couple’s initials and royal cypher, on the lid.

