Idaho State

Moment foster mother finds out she is pregnant after fearing she was infertile

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The emotional moment a foster mother found out she is pregnant after a four-year struggle to concieve was captured on camera.

Shae, 26, almost died following an ectopic pregnancy, and was diagnosed with endometriosis which led doctors to reccomend a hysterectomy.

Refusing to remove her womb, the Idaho couple kept trying, and this video shows the moment Shae found out she was expecting.

They signed up to become foster parents in 2020 during the pandemic, and have welcomed two foster children.

Carter David was born on 11 October, a healthy baby boy.

Comments / 31

Amy Niccum
1d ago

congratulations! I have severe endometriosis and after burying 2 daughters was told the same thing...5 yrs later I became pregnant with spontaneous triplets....doctors do not know everything! sometimes the man upstairs trumps science! God bless u and your pregnancy! miracles do happen!

9
Lori Tolbert
1d ago

I was told I’d never have kids after 3 severe rounds of endometriosis and ovarian cysts. At 21 my gynecologist suggested a hysterectomy. I didn’t think that was best. 2 years later I did become pregnant naturally with twins! No medical help! Then 2 years after that I suffered cervical cancer. God knew I wanted 2 kids and he blessed me with 2 at a time. Congratulations on your new bundle of joy.

5
